MuzikOnn – A new dimension in the world of music through Blockchain

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 21: According to an economic theory- 'Economy on wheel is the economy of heel.' This implies that an economy driven by exchanges and transactions will consistently progress. Just like this, the technology which continues to expand will also continue to develop at a faster pace. The same thing applies to music also. Famous musician AR Rahman buys modern musical instruments often from the shops of musical instruments in the country he visits. That's why many of the modern musical instruments of the world are available in his studio. Obviously, the magic in Rahman's music is also because of the variety of instruments he has in his studio.

Today, the era of technology is reaching heights and giving new opportunities to people in every field. Then why would music remain untouched by this? To fulfil this purpose and to give a new dimension to music education, universal access to musical instruments and careers from singers to musicians, a great music tech company 'MuzikOnn' has come now. Definitely, this company will beat your heart, and you will love it.

MuzikOnn is like such a company that provides services to various music-related sectors such as E-commerce, instrumental marketplace, international instrument brands, music education, music bands, music and band competitions, music concerts and events, music production, music marketplace, music works in 'streaming app'. Technically, it is a Blockchain company which works on the policy of decentralization in the field of music and also maintains transparency among the music artists with complete accessibility of instruments from artists to instruments and from talent shows to musical concerts. Etc.

For this, the company has introduced 'MuziKoin Token', which is a cryptocurrency and is currently in IEO (IEO or Initial Exchange Offering, a fundraising method used in the cryptocurrency industry. It involves a cryptocurrency exchange acting as an intermediary to facilitate the launch and sale of new cryptocurrency tokens or coins on behalf of a project or startup). This facility will not only make it easier for music artists to avoid middlemen but will also secure transactions in every field of music through Blockchain. Through this technique, the facility of ticket sales of events and concerts and payment of their remuneration to artists will be a very fair and transparent system, which will also benefit the general audiences.

MuzikOnn is building a virtual marketplace or E-commerce that will provide a platform for instrument buyers and music artists to showcase their inner craft of mind, talent and temperament of their art. In the global digital market, transparent licensing and royalties have also been a big issue, but a solution has been found with Blockchain technology.

So, dear music lovers, get ready for a new type of experience with this decentralized music streaming from MuzikOnn and immerse yourself in a new world of music through the Web3 App because MuzikOnn Company is going to take a great initiative in increasing accessibility, transparency and collaboration among music artists through Blockchain technology which will also discover new talent through music bands, musical concerts, shows and competitions globally and in every corner of India. It will give international recognition to the talent hidden in the corner of your heart and mind.

Co-founder of MuzikOnn, Santosh Kumarr, says that MuzikOnn aims to bring a new revolution in the music industry by harnessing the power of Blockchain technology. MuzikOnn is a platform where music artists from across the country and the world can connect with each other, learn and grow their careers internationally. It means beyond geographical boundaries, MuzikOnn will create a world of music in which there will be immense opportunities for artists without any discrimination. Nowadays, many youths want to earn name-fame in the world of music, want to learn music, and also want to perform on big stages. MuzikOnn will provide them with such a platform and means to connect with the whole world through Blockchain technology.

Now the question is, what is this Blockchain after all? Actually, all the countries regulate the currency of notes or coins, etc., in the form of physical currency through their central banks. But cryptocurrency is a virtual currency which is not controlled by the government or bank of any country. Only online transactions are possible through this system. No institution can decide the prices of cryptocurrencies. This technology is completely regulated through the market and community. Using Blockchain, users can make payments to anyone at any time.

The technology through which cryptocurrency moves is called Blockchain. Cryptocurrencies are securely stored in your virtual wallet, safeguarded from any potential fraud due to their decentralized and encrypted transaction system. This eliminates concerns about intermediaries and digital scams. MuzikOnn will also conduct transactions via Blockchain in addition to traditional digital payment methods.

According to Santosh Kumarr, Young music artists, singers and instrument sellers will benefit greatly by joining MuzikOnn. MuzikOnn will have music trainers available globally who will be able to provide music training to the youth of any part of the world. He also emphasizes that financiers and investors from diverse backgrounds, even those not directly connected to the music industry, to join our journey with MuzikOnn's cryptocurrency, MuziKoin. Your participation is not limited by your music-related expertise; we invite all interested individuals to be a part of our venture. Through Blockchain, a huge dimension of opportunities will be available for them along with musical resources, taking advantage of which the youth will be able to take their career to the international level.

For additional information, feel free to explore www.muzikonn.com. We welcome your valuable suggestions and feedback.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor