MWX Announces World's First Open, Decentralized AI Marketplace for SMEs, Launching Soon to Bring Enterprise-Grade AI to 400 Million Businesses Worldwide

Singapore, May 21: MWX today announced its upcoming global launch, introducing the world's first decentralized, open-access AI marketplace designed to bring powerful, ready-to-use AI tools directly to SMEs, without intermediaries or gatekeepers. Targeting the world's 400 million SMEs, MWX is positioned as a transformative platform that bridges AI access by enabling business owners to deploy enterprise-grade AI solutions with simplicity, transparency, and autonomy.

* Powered by the team behind Southeast Asia's premier AI builders, MWX prepares to launch an agentic, self-serve AI marketplace, removing barriers and opening access to ready-to-use AI for the world's 400 million SMEs

MWX is built on the expertise and proven leadership of the same pioneers behind MediaWave, Indonesia's most trusted digital intelligence platform. Over the past decade, the MediaWave team has delivered critical AI-powered platforms that supported nationwide projects and major corporations across Southeast Asia. Their track record includes innovations such as Indonesia's first social media monitoring platform in 2010, Asia's first political sentiment AI in 2012, the world's first GenAI political dashboard Pemilu.AI in 2023, and the launch of Reporthink.AI in 2024, automating sustainability and annual reports.

MWX's founding team brings together Southeast Asia's leading AI, digital transformation, and Web3 leaders, including Nanda Ivens, former Tokocrypto CMO and APAC CEO of Mirum Agency, alongside Yose Rizal, the original builders behind MediaWave's award-winning AI products. Together, they are applying their real-world enterprise experience to create an open, decentralized AI economy purpose-built for SMEs. Supported by global advisor Pandu Sastrowardoyo, the team is focused on removing the friction that has kept AI locked behind corporate firewalls.

Through MWX's agentic AI marketplace, where next-generation AI agents are designed to act with autonomy, proactivity, and the ability to make decisions on behalf of users, SMEs will soon access self-serve AI services that automate key business functions through intuitive AI solutions and APIs. This empowers small business owners to deploy AI agents that can autonomously interact with other agents, services, and platforms. Built for interoperability, these AI solutions and APIs enable seamless integrations across tools and systems, creating connected, frictionless workflows that scale with business needs.

"At MWX, we are building on the legacy of AI that has served multinational corporations, but now we are doing it for the 400 million SMEs, which is the backbone of the world's economy," said Nanda Ivens, Co-Founder and CEO of MWX. "This is about opening the gates to technologies that were once inaccessible and making them work for real businesses, in their daily operations, at their pace. It's not about buzzwords; it's about bringing AI down to earth, letting SMEs own it, use it, and shape it. At the same time, we're enabling AI startups across the region to access global markets, helping them scale their innovations and connect with businesses worldwide."

Pandu Sastrowardoyo, Global Advisor at MWX, added, "MWX isn't just riding the wave of generative AI. Instead, it's built on over 15 years of real-world AI and machine learning tools that are already being used across industries. The platform we're making allows businesses to not just use digital solutions; they also help shape and grow them. We aim to bridge the AI access gap and to lay the groundwork for any small business to adopt AI and ML in a right-sized way."

With a roadmap that includes decentralized finance integrations, analytics dashboards, and business growth insights, MWX is setting itself apart as more than just a platform, it is positioning itself as the digital growth partner for SMEs worldwide, aiming to onboard 1,000,000 SME users and thousands AI startups across the region by 2028. MWX will open private beta access in the coming months, followed by community driven governance. To explore how MWX is building the future of decentralized AI for real-world business, visit mwxplatform.ai.

MWX is the world's first fully decentralized AI marketplace designed for ready-to-use business solutions, targeting the global SME market. Built by Southeast Asia's leading AI and Web3 veterans, MWX brings together agentic AI services, DAO governance, and deflationary tokenomics into a unified ecosystem. The platform allows SMEs to access and transact AI solutions via fiat or crypto (MWXT), while embedding real economic value into its token economy through on-chain buyback and burn mechanisms. Backed by the team behind MediaWave and platforms like Pemilu.AI and Reporthink.AI, MWX merges enterprise-grade AI with Web3-native continuity and transparency. Learn more atmwxplatform.ai.

