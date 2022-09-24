MX Player to livestream T20 Cricket, UAE vs Bangladesh Friendship Series 2022

Home to over 200,000 hours of content across 800+ originals and international and dubbed content, MX Player continues to lead the way as the world's second app to have crossed over 1 billion downloads. Continuing to expand and grow its content library and in a bid to attract new consumers and advertisers to the platform, MX Player now forays into the live sports genre with the live streaming of the UAE vs Bangladesh Friendship Series 2022. The two Twenty20 cricket matches between UAE and Bangladesh will be played in Dubai on September 25 and September 27 and will livestream for Indian viewers on MX Player at 7:30 pm IST.

Having secured the live streaming rights for the India region, MX Player will also make available pre-match analysis, match break discussions, post-match presentations, and player interviews for its viewers in real-time. The friendly matches are being played ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup scheduled for October. With the streaming of its maiden Twenty20 cricket match, MX Players continues to reinforce its commitment towards building a 360-degree entertainment ecosystem with a mass appeal.

Speaking on bagging rights for the series, Mansi Shrivastav, Sr. Vice President - Global Content Acquisitions & Alliances said, "At MX Player, we are always exploring the addition of new content formats, that keep our viewers engaged on the platform. Indian viewers live for cricket and we believe this is an apt opportunity for us to take a step forward to entertain our viewers. The UAE vs Bangladesh Friendship Series 2022 is an important series as it is played in preparation of the Twenty20 World Cup that is just around the corner. It also helps us diversify our library and provide our brand partners a new format to advertise on. We are confident of bringing our viewers more sports and sports related content on our platform in the near future."

Catch all the action from the UAE vs Bangladesh Friendship Series 2022 live on MX Player.

MX Media has built the largest digital entertainment ecosystem in India with 1Bn+ app downloads on Android, 300Mn MAUs globally and 200,000 hours of content across 10 languages. MX Media includes MX Player - India's #1 OTT, as well as MX Games, MX Music and more. MX Player offers a critically acclaimed slate of MX Original/ Exclusives, movies, web series, TV shows and news. The app is available across Android, iOS, Web, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Android TV and OnePlus TV amongst others.

MX Player is India's largest growing OTT platform today with a large and diverse audience base in India as well as a global reach of 17+ markets including UAE, US, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan, Srilanka and Maldives amongst others. It currently operates on an ad supported model and with a keen understanding of the pulse of the audience, it has recently had several record-breaking shows across genres like Bhaukaal, Aashram, Matsya Kaand, High, Samantar and Campus Diaries. It is also the only OTT platform to deploy H.266 technology that cuts down video streaming data consumption into half. According to the App Annie State of Mobile Report 2022 - MX Player ranks #2 in India and at #6 Worldwide in terms of Downloads in Video Streaming.

