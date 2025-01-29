My Chhota School Launches BPL Shift Program to Support Deprived Families

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 29: My Chhota School, India's largest preschool chain with over 2,000 branches nationwide has officially launched its BPL Shift program, a transformative initiative aimed at providing quality education and support to children from Below Poverty Line (BPL) and underprivileged families. The program was inaugurated on January 26, 2025, with an event that combined humanitarian aid, community engagement, and a commitment to making early childhood education accessible to all.

Key Highlights of the Event:

1. Humanitarian Aid Distribution: Over 100 children received essential gifts, including lunch boxes, stationery, water bottles, and snack packets, ensuring they feel supported and motivated in their educational journey.

2. Community Outreach: The event welcomed more than 100 parents from BPL families, who were treated to tea and snacks. The initiative emphasized the importance of early childhood education in shaping a brighter future for children aged 2-6 years.

3. Exciting Activities:

* A lucky draw was held for parents, adding a fun and engaging element to the program.

* Happiness classes for children created a joyful learning experience.

* Interactive activities were organized for parents, fostering a sense of community and involvement.

4. Admissions Drive: As part of the BPL Shift program, 20 new admissions were secured, offering families an affordable fee structure of Rs400 and student kits at Rs1,000, covering books and uniforms.

5. Commitment to Nutrition and Development: A dedicated budget has been set aside to provide children with free nutritious meals, beautiful clothing, exciting picnics, and celebrations of Indian festivals within the vibrant walls of My Chhota School.

Media Coverage and Representation:

The event received extensive media coverage, with 20 media representatives present, including reporters from major TV channels such as:

* Aajtak

* GNT

* News 18

* India News

* Network 18

Additionally, the event was featured on 15 small YouTube channels and covered by leading print publications like Delhi TML and major newspapers. The press release was distributed to over 100 online platforms viaand PTI, ensuring widespread visibility and awareness.

About My Chhota School:

My Chhota School is dedicated to providing world-class, activity-based preschool education at budget-friendly rates. With a presence in towns, villages, cities, and metropolitan areas, the school focuses on early childhood education, a critical phase for brain development and future success. Recognizing the importance of access to education for all, the BPL Shift program offers reduced fees and affordable student kits, making quality learning opportunities available to children who might otherwise be left behind.

"Education is not just a privilege; it is a right that every child deserves. Through our BPL Shift program, we are ensuring that children from deprived families receive the foundation they need to succeed in life," said a spokesperson from My Chhota School.

A Memorable Evening:

The event was attended by press, media, local dignitaries, and political leaders who praised the initiative for its impact and vision. Parents enjoyed a warm and welcoming atmosphere, while children experienced the magic of learning, fun, and community support.

This program is a testament to My Chhota School's mission to strengthen society by ensuring that every child, regardless of their background, has access to quality education.

