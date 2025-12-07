My dream is to make Madurai an industrial city, says Stalin as Rs 36,665 crore investment pacts signed

Chennai, Dec 7 Declaring that his dream is to transform Madurai into a major industrial city, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Sunday said that Tamil Nadu’s growth model is rooted in balanced and inclusive development across all districts.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a mega investors’ meet held near Chinthamani in Madurai, where 91 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 36,665 crore were signed, paving the way for the creation of 56,766 jobs.

The summit, titled "TN Rising Conclave", was presided over by the Chief Minister and attended by top industrial leaders and senior government officials.

In his address, Stalin said industrial investments do not come easily and require strong governance, policy stability, infrastructure, and investor confidence.

Emphasising his commitment to converting investment promises into reality, he said the government would closely monitor the implementation of each project.

“The state has proved that it can achieve widespread and balanced growth. Our focus is not restricted to one or two urban centres but extends to every district,” he said, adding that Madurai will now play a key role in Tamil Nadu’s next phase of industrial development.

Among the major agreements signed at the summit was an MoU with Hyundai for shipbuilding activities at Thoothukudi, aimed at strengthening the coastal industrial and maritime manufacturing ecosystem. The project is expected to create both direct and indirect employment and enhance port-linked economic activity.

In Madurai, a non-leather footwear manufacturing unit will be established in collaboration with Taiwan-based PEI HAI Group, opening new avenues in export-oriented manufacturing. At Theni, SFO Technologies will undertake a major expansion project for the production of electronic components, further strengthening the region’s electronics manufacturing base.

Officials said the wide range of investments -- spanning electronics, shipbuilding, footwear, and large-scale manufacturing -- reflects Tamil Nadu’s strategy to promote diversified industrial growth.

With the signing of these high-value MoUs, Madurai is set on the path to a major economic transformation, aligning with the State’s vision of sustained industrial expansion and regional equity.

