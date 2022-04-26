My Menu, the Leading Digital Menu Brand to Exhibit at AAHAR 2022

, a global digital menu platform for HORECA segment is taking part in AAHAR, the International Food and Hospitality Fair 2022, at Pragati Maidan Exhibition Centre in New Delhi, from April 26 to 30. The brand will be at Hall 4, First Floor, Stall 4-11 BCDE. Its participation in AAHAR - organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation, and regarded as the biggest food and hospitality event in the country - is reward for My Menu's recent outstanding growth and robust financial health.

Over the last year, My Menu has increased its footprint across the globe, and now boasts more than 3500+ collaborations with restaurants and F&B outlets. The company grew by almost 800 percent last year in India and its presence at AAHAR will further strengthen its positioning and market share. The five-day hospitality expo will witness the best minds and all the creative geniuses of the hospitality industry assembling in one place, and My Menu aims to have fruitful conversations with as many as possible.

In the words of Abhishek Bose, CEO and Co-founder of My Menu, "At a global level, My Menu grew significantly in the last 12 to 18 months, and the India story is going to be one of the biggest drivers for its growth in the next two or three years. We believe that the digital menu space is now mature enough for clients to see the value it brings to the industry, and this will further fuel its growth. With COVID restrictions being lifted, we are back to participating in multiple trade shows across the globe, starting with AAHAR in India."

Neeren Tewari, Director, My Menu, shared, "We are very thankful to the hospitality and F&B industry at large for their unparalleled support over the last 12 months. Our success in India is a testament to the fact that people in our country are ready to invest in a premium product/service if they see genuine value in it. And My Menu is synonymous with offering the most unique solutions in the QR space, thereby not just enhancing the customer experience but also adding value to its client offering."

Established in March 2019, My Menu has partnered with more than 3500+ restaurants, 450+ hotels, bars, clubs and pubs across 70+ countries, including Brazil, India, Oman, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Spain, US, UK and UAE. It is available in more than 10 languages. Bringing together consumers and F&B outlets big and small in one space, the brand's QR Ordering system enables contactless order and payment of meals for customers and guests, while allowing the same establishments to become COVID-19 compliant.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor