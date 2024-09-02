My Mudra, "India's First IPO", in DSA & Fintech (Loan Aggregation)

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 2: A ground-breaking development is set to make waves in the Indian financial scene on 5th September, as My Mudra prepares to launch its initial Public Offering (IPO), marking a significant milestone in the fintech sector, This is not your typical initial public offering (IPO); rather, it's the first in India for both fintech loan aggregation and direct selling agents (DSA). My Mudra is leading the charge to revolutionise the lending industry, and now they are giving you the chance to join them on this momentous occasion.

Issue Details

* Issue Opens On: 5th September 2024

* Issue Closes On: 9th September 2024

* Issue Price Band: Rs104 to Rs110

* Issue Size: Rs33.26 Crores (at the upper price band of Rs110)m mh.

Why This IPO Is Revolutionary

My Mudra's IPO is ground-breaking for several reasons. As the first company in India to launch an IPO in the DSA and fintech loan aggregation space, they are leading the charge in modernising the financial services industry. This IPO is not just an investment opportunity; it is a chance to be part of a company that is driving innovation and financial inclusion across India.

About My Mudra

As a reputable brand in the financial services industry, My Mudra specialises in loan provision via a network of Direct Selling Agents (DSAs). Their well-built platform links people and companies to the financial solutions they require. Their technology-driven methodology makes sure that the loan application procedure is transparent and digital, which facilitates our customers' access to the necessary money. My Mudra commitment to customer satisfaction, combined with their deep understanding of the financial landscape, has positioned them as a leader in the industry. They have successfully catered to thousands of clients, helping them achieve their financial goals with ease.

Why Invest in My Mudra?

- Pioneering Innovation: My Mudra is the first company in India to offer an IPO in the DSA and fintech loan aggregation space. This IPO represents a unique opportunity to invest in a company that is at the forefront of a rapidly growing industry.

- Wide-ranging Market Potential: The growing need for easily accessible financial products is propelling the DSA industry's rapid expansion. My Mudra is in a good position to benefit from this trend since they provide a variety of loan options to satisfy their customers' various needs.

- Proven Track Record: They have tested and validated the success of their business approach. They have a proven track record of assisting people and companies in obtaining the loans they require, and their platform is built to grow with demand.

- Efficiency Driven by Technology: At My Mudra, they employ state-of-the-art technology to expedite the loan application procedure. This shortens the loan application process and improves the clientele's experience in general.

- Dedication to Financial Inclusion: They believe that everyone should have access to financial services. You can help a business that is dedicated to removing obstacles and making sure that more people have access to the financial goods they require by making an investment in My Mudra.

How to Invest

Investing in My Mudra's initial public offering (IPO) is simple. You can apply through the stockbroker or financial institution of your choosing from September 5 onwards, 2024. By participating in this IPO, you are investing in the future of financial services in India, not just a company. Investing in My Mudra's initial public offering (IPO) is simple.

About the CEO of My Mudra

Vaibhav Kulshrestha, the CEO of My Mudra, has worked tirelessly to lead the company to this significant milestone. His visionary leadership and relentless dedication have transformed My Mudra into a thriving fintech company. His ability to navigate challenges and seize opportunities has paved the way for the company's IPO, marking a new chapter in its growth story.

Conclusion

More than just a financial opportunity, My Mudra's IPO offers the chance to be part of a momentous occasion for the financial services sector in India. We are thrilled to invite you to join My Mudra on their exciting journey, as they become the first firm in the fintech loan aggregation and DSA sectors to go public. With their innovative approach, proven track record, and commitment to financial inclusion, My Mudra is well-positioned to sustain its success. Grow with My Mudra, Invest today. Be Part of History!

