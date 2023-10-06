Mylo Survey: 85.9 Per Cent of Parents Opt for Chemical-Free Baby Care Products

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 6: Welcoming a baby into the world is both the greatest joy and the greatest responsibility for parents. As parents make room for a little one in their lives, they must also make space on their shelves for baby care products. Baby personal care products are put to use almost immediately after birth and go on to become parents' one of the most trusted companions. Consequently, the selection criteria for baby care products is often long and thoughtful and depends on multiple factors.

Mylo - a leading full-stack pregnancy and parenting platform, recently conducted an online survey to understand the criteria and preferences of parents when purchasing baby care products. The survey sought responses from 625 parents from different geographic regions and demographics in the country. The community survey sheds light on factors like place and frequency of purchase, the most important factors for selecting baby care products, a shift towards chemical-free products and the brands parents prefer the most.

According to the survey findings, 20 per cent of parents bought personal care products for their baby online while 16 per cent preferred physical stores. The majority, 64 per cent of the remaining parents, opted for a combination of online platforms and physical stores. The frequency of buying baby care products varied among parents, with 54.7 per cent purchasing these items every 1-2 months, while 24 per cent made purchases once in 2-3 months. Additionally, 21.3 per cent of parents bought baby care products after 3 months.

When it comes to selecting baby care products, natural ingredients were considered the most important factor by 58.4 per cent of the parents. Brand reputation was crucial for 49.9 per cent of parents, while 33.4 per cent heeded recommendations from friends and family. Affordability was another important factor, accounting for 31.2 per cent of parental preferences. According to 58.4 per cent of the survey respondents, the packaging of the products also influenced their buying decision.

According to the survey, 85.9 per cent of parents prefer to buy chemical-free products for their babies, indicating a shift towards natural baby care products. Besides harmful chemicals, parents also actively avoid products containing alcohol, artificial fragrances and mineral oil in baby care products. Eco-friendliness and sustainability were also driving factors for parents buying baby care products, citing the desire to minimize their environmental impact and create a healthier future for their children.

"The survey results clearly indicate that parents are increasingly conscious of the ingredients and environmental impact of baby care products," said Shaveta Gupta, the Head of Content & Community at Mylo. "At Mylo, we are committed to providing safe, chemical-free, and certified products that meet the needs and preferences of parents. We are proud to be the preferred brand for so many parents who prioritize the well-being of their little ones."

It is notable that recommendations from friends, family, and online reviews play a vital role in parents' decision-making process. 84.5 per cent of parents admitted that they rely on recommendations from friends and family members and online reviews when choosing baby care products. This highlights the importance of word-of-mouth and online communities in influencing parental choices.

When it comes to preferred brands, the survey revealed a diverse range of choices. Leading the pack was Mylo with 32 per cent of parents selecting it as their preferred brand. Other popular brands included Mama Earth and Seba Med, each favored by 13 and 11.7 per cent of parents respectively. The remaining 43.4 per cent of parents had various other brand preferences.

