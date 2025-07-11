MySafe India Launches All-Automatic Safe Deposit Vault System in Gurugram

India PR Distribution

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 11: On 3rd July 2025, MySafe India officially launched operations with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Imperfecto Patio, M2K Corporate Park, Sector 51. The event marked the arrival of one of the world's most advanced fully automated safe deposit vault systems in the Indian market.

Guests at the private launch, including industry leaders, tech influencers and marketing partners, were introduced to what the company calls the future of personal storage. The opening address from the management team followed, establishing the tone for the brand's arrival in the Indian market.

The guests were invited to participate in activities after the ceremony while enjoying a specially designed gift box, a token of small yet significant appreciation. The euphoria reached its peak with a raffle draw that gave participants an opportunity to win gold, adding a touch of surprise and joy to an already unforgettable day

With curated hospitality, live demonstrations and a detailed product walkthrough, the evening struck a thoughtful balance between celebration and substance.

For many attending, the real appeal of MySafe India lies in its discreet and user-driven solution to an age-old challenge: how to store valuable possessions securely, conveniently and independently of traditional institutions.

The Parent Company Behind The Innovative Thought

MySafe India is the latest venture from "MySafe Vaults DMCC" , a "World's First" Automated, (Lloyds) Insured Convenient, Safe Deposit Box service. It is an international company founded in the UAE by former Irish Special Forces officer Terry Downes. With operations already running in the UAE and Africa, MySafe has earned a reputation for combining cutting-edge security technology with full insurance protection.

The company is a recognised member of the Global Safe Deposit Federation, and its systems are built to rigorous international standards.

In Dubai, MySafe operates a growing network of fully automated, 24-hour vaults across key locations such as Jumeirah Lake Towers, Palm Jumeirah and the Dubai Airport Freezone. With secure biometric access and no staff interaction required, the service has become a preferred choice for residents and travellers seeking independence and reliability.

Why Gurugram was the Natural First Choice For Safe Deposit Box

India's fast-growing economy, rising personal wealth and increasing concern over privacy have accelerated demand for smarter storage solutions. As more individuals accumulate valuable assets, from inherited jewellery to sensitive paperwork, secure, user-controlled alternatives to bank lockers are becoming essential.

Gurugram, known for its concentration of business professionals and early tech adopters, provided an ideal entry point. The city's appetite for premium safe deposit box services aligned closely with MySafe's core offering and long-term vision.

Safety Deposit Lockers You Control, On Your Schedule

MySafe India's signature service is its fully automated safe deposit system. Unlike conventional bank lockers, there are no restricted hours, no staff involvement and no account requirement.

Users access their safety deposit lockers using a combination of proximity card, PIN, biometric vein scan and a physical key. Once verified, a robotic system retrieves the deposit box and delivers it to a private booth. The process is completed in seconds and designed to ensure maximum discretion.

The vault offers various box sizes to suit everything from jewellery and legal documents to hard drives and digital assets. Each box is fully insured under a Lloyd's of London policy, with coverage of up to ₹11.5 crore.

Customers can manage their accounts, payments and appointments through the MySafe mobile app. For short-term needs, the company has also introduced Mini Safe Vaults which are compact, high-security units placed in locations such as airports and shopping centres, available for daily rental.

How It Offers An Edge to Traditional Bank Lockers

At the launch, many guests drew comparisons between MySafe and conventional bank safety deposit lockers. While banks remain a familiar option, they come with clear limitations. Access is usually limited to banking hours, locker sizes are standardised and users often have to share access with bank staff. Most importantly, the contents are rarely insured.

MySafe offers a different experience. There is no need for a bank account, no shared control, and no dependency on a third party. Sign-up is straightforward, requiring only valid identification. Once registered, the customer retains exclusive control of their vault at all times.

Whether the need is for secure storage of valuables, legal files or emergency funds, MySafe places control squarely in the hands of the user.

Expansion Already on the Horizon

As the first lockers opened for demonstration and visitors explored the new Gurugram facility, the company's broader ambitions became clear. MySafe India is already planning its rollout to other major cities within the year.

The goal is simple: to make secure, automated, and private storage widely accessible across the country.

For now, Gurugram is home to a service that is redefining how India protects its most valuable possessions. It is built on trust, driven by technology, and designed to put privacy back where it belongs.

Additional details are available at the official MySafe India website.

Contact

Block N, Mayfield Garden, Sector 51, Gurugram, Haryana 122003, India

+91 995 8711 124

Akash@mysafeindia.com

