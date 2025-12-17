Nabajagoron 4.0: Bengal Business Council's Annual Flagship Trade Fair, This Time In Durgapur

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 17: The Bengal Business Council is proud to announce Nabajagoron 4.0, its annual flagship trade fair, scheduled to take place from December 19 to 21, 2025, at the Corporation Ground, Gandhi More, City Centre, Durgapur. This year's edition promises to be an exciting event, bringing together business, culture, and creativity under one roof.

A Common Ground for Entrepreneurs and Businesses

Nabajagoron 4.0 is designed to provide a platform for Bengali entrepreneurs, industrial houses, MSMEs, start-ups, professionals, and consumers to meet, interact, and build long-term business relationships. The fair will encourage both business-to-business and business-to-consumer connections, making it a valuable event for exhibitors, buyers, and investors alike.

Focus on Durgapur-Asansol Industrial Belt

By hosting this year's edition in Durgapur, Nabajagoron 4.0 places special focus on the Durgapur-Asansol industrial belt and the wider business potential of the Western part of West Bengal. The event aims to connect Kolkata-based and district-based businesses with the region's industrial strengths and provide entrepreneurs with a larger, more visible platform.

Uzbekistan as the Theme Country

This year's theme country is Uzbekistan, whose cultural and commercial heritage will be showcased through a dedicated pavilion and curated programs. The event will highlight possibilities in trade, tourism, and investment, opening doors to future international collaboration.

Exciting Features and Activities

Over three days, Nabajagoron 4.0 will feature a large trade fair with an industrial conference, an automobile segment, a food-focused section, and a technology showcase led by the National Institute of Technology. The event will also include colorful cultural performances, fabulous musical performances, and informative youth-centric activities. A job-focused segment and sessions on entrepreneurship and the "business of gastronomy" will also be part of the event.

Supporting Bengali Entrepreneurship

At its core, Nabajagoron 4.0 is dedicated to promoting Bengali entrepreneurship and widening the base of credible Bengali-run enterprises. Stall spaces at the trade fair are being offered to Bengali entrepreneurs at a consciously minimal and affordable cost.

A Grand Finale

The fair will conclude with awards, felicitations, and a grand cultural closing ceremony. Through this integrated format, the Bengal Business Council envisions Nabajagoron 4.0 as a meaningful step towards helping small businesses grow, supporting medium enterprises to scale, and encouraging larger organizations to explore new ideas and partnerships.

BrandMan Consultancy for Digital Promotion

BrandMan Consultancy, a leading creative branding and strategic marketing agency with global clientele, is supporting Nabajagoron 4.0 with digital PR and online promotion.

