NADL Healthcare Organizes Free Health Checkup Camp for Police Officers and Staff

New Delhi [India], September 3: As part of commitment to social responsibility, NADL Healthcare organized a special health checkup camp at the Palasia Police Station, Indore. The primary objective of this camp was to raise awareness among Police Officials to take care of their health, offering them essential medical services free of charge amid their busy schedules.

NADL Healthcare is renowned for providing top-notch diagnostic services in Indore, offering over 400 different tests. For more information, visit: https://nadlhealthcare.com or contact: https://nadlhealthcare.com/contact-us.

During the health camp, several critical tests were conducted, including basic health checkups, ECG tests for the heart, pulmonary function tests (PFT) for the lungs, and chest X-rays. This camp proved to be highly beneficial for maintaining health amidst busy lifestyles. All officers and staff members of the Palasia Police Station enthusiastically participated in the camp and underwent their health assessments.

The equipment used by NADL Healthcare during the camp were based on advanced technology, which greatly impressed the officers. They praised NADL Healthcare for its efforts, noting that the reports and advice they received were highly accurate and reliable. Officers also appreciated the professionalism and systematic approach of NADL Healthcare, which was evident throughout the camp.

The staff at Palasia Police Station expressed their gratitude to NADL Healthcare, stating that such initiatives not only raise health awareness but also encourage them to monitor their health regularly. NADL Healthcare's dedication to social service and public welfare is clearly demonstrated by their attention to the health of both the general public and frontline workers.

For more health-related information, contact https://nadlhealthcare.com or call 91148-91148.

