NAFCUB's International Conference - "Co-op Kumbh 2025" inaugurated by Shri Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], November 15: The National Federation of Urban Co-operative Banks and Credit Societies (NAFCUB) successfully inaugurated its landmark International Conference on Urban Cooperative Credit Sector - "Co-op Kumbh 2025" at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on 10th November 2025. The two-day conference, organised by NAFCUB with the support of the Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India, brought together policymakers, regulators, cooperative leaders, and financial experts from across India and abroad under the central theme "Digitalising Dreams - Empowering Communities."

The grand inaugural ceremony was graced by Shri Amit Shah, Hon'ble Union Minister of Home and Cooperation, as the Chief Guest. The event also witnessed the presence of several distinguished dignitaries, including Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar, Hon'ble Minister of State for Cooperation; Dr. H. K. Patil, Hon'ble Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Tourism, Government of Karnataka, and Chairman Emeritus, NAFCUB; Shri Laxmi Dass, President, NAFCUB; Shri Jyotindra Mehta, Chairman, National Urban Cooperative Finance and Development Corporation (NUCFDC); and CA Milind Kale, Vice President, NAFCUB.

In his address, Shri Amit Shah commended NAFCUB's efforts in strengthening India's cooperative credit movement and emphasised the importance of digital transformation, good governance, and inclusion in ensuring the long-term sustainability of Urban Cooperative Banks and Credit Societies. He reiterated the Government's commitment to the principle of "Sahakar se Samriddhi", highlighting the cooperative sector's crucial role in building an Atmanirbhar Bharat. Shri Laxmi Dass, President of NAFCUB, extended a warm welcome to the dignitaries and participants, underlining that the cooperative credit structure serves as a lifeline for millions of small entrepreneurs, self-employed individuals, and urban households, providing accessible financial services and promoting inclusive growth. The vote of thanks for the inaugural session was delivered by CA Milind Kale, Vice President, NAFCUB.

The conference featured a series of thematic and technical sessions addressing critical aspects of the cooperative credit ecosystem. Discussions focused on corporate governance and professionalism, cooperation among cooperatives, technology, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, and financial inclusion and regulatory frameworks. Special sessions were also dedicated to women in credit cooperatives and youth leadership and innovation, highlighting the growing contribution of women and youth in shaping the future of the cooperative sector. Eminent speakers from India and abroad, representing the Intellecap, Microsave Consulting, and GreenStone Farm Credit Services (USA), shared global perspectives on digitalisation, governance, financial inclusion, and sustainability in cooperative finance.

The valedictory session, held on 11th November 2025, was graced by Shri Suresh Prabhu, Former Union Minister and noted economist, as the Chief Guest. He lauded the conference as a timely initiative to align India's cooperative credit institutions with global best practices and digital innovations. Shri O. P. Sharma, Director, NAFCUB, proposed the vote of thanks, acknowledging the active participation of delegates and experts who contributed to the conference's success.

The two-day event concluded with the formal adoption of the "Delhi Declaration 2025 - Roadmap to 2030", outlining a vision for strengthening governance, technology integration, and inclusivity in the cooperative credit sector. With participation from over 1400 delegates representing Urban Cooperative Banks, Credit Societies, regulators, and international cooperative bodies, Co-op Kumbh 2025 reaffirmed NAFCUB's commitment to building a resilient, transparent, and digitally empowered cooperative banking ecosystem for the future.

With around 1,500 Urban Cooperative Banks and 60,000 Credit Societies across India serving more than eight crore customers, the cooperative credit sector remains a cornerstone of India's people-centric financial system. Co-op Kumbh 2025 marked a transformative step towards aligning this vast network with the nation's Digital India and Atmanirbhar Bharat missions. The deliberations and recommendations from the conference will guide policy initiatives, regulatory reforms, and collaborative models to strengthen the sector's resilience, inclusivity, and innovation in the coming decade.

The National Federation of Urban Cooperative Banks and Credit Societies Ltd. (NAFCUB) is the apex national body representing the Urban Cooperative Banking and Credit Sector in India. It works towards promoting professionalism, good governance, technology adoption, and advocacy for cooperative credit institutions across the country.

