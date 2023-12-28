Nagpur’s Shweta Shahare, an aviation professional, literally flies high winning two crowns at DIVA Pageants’ Mrs Maharashtra 2023

“Being from the aviation industry, I have been flying high, travelling across the globe. But DIVA Pageants gave me wings to reach the skies”, beams Shweta Shahare, from Nagpur, who was crowned 1st Runner-up in the Gold Category, at the Mrs Maharashtra 2023, Season 7 of DIVA Pageants www.divapageants.com event held recently at Novotel, Pune. What's more – she also bagged the prestigious sub-title of Mrs Glamourous!

The event was graced by celebrity guests Sarah Jane Dias, Akshay Waghmare, Virat Madake, and Vidhya Tiwari, adding glamour and inspiration to the proceedings. The esteemed jury panel, including Deepti Chacko Bangera, brought their expertise and insight to the challenging task of judging the contestants.

By profession Shweta is an airline professional, having worked as an airhostess with different airlines, as well as ground staff at Delhi International Airport. Travelling across the globe has been a high and widened her horizons, gaining confidence and learning varied cultures, and winning accolades too. “My biggest achievement was when I organised an educational tour at very short notice and that too with good cost savings and profit margins. This was acknowledged well and I was honoured with the ‘Best Employee Award', which for me is a very good achievement”, shares Shweta, who is currently working as a senior travel associate in KC Overseas Education.

Talking about her pageantry experience, she says it was a dream come true for her. “I was a little apprehensive initially, whether to participate or not, but thanks to the encouragement and push from my husband, Gaurav Shahare, who is GM at Olam International in Africa, I just took the leap. And when I won Gaurav and my 9 year old daughter, Anaika were cheering the most for me”, she says proudly.

“DIVA Pageants holds the reputation of being the leading pageant in India and has been instrumental in transforming women, enabling them to shine in every facet. The event’s grandeur and success are testimony to the dedication and efforts put in by their founders, Anjana and Karl Mascarenhas”, says Shweta.

Besides travelling Shweta loves dancing and cooking and confesses to be a foodie, loving all kinds of cuisines. So what's next on the cards for her? “I now look forward to venture into modelling and brand endorsements. And even being a part of DIVA's next pageant, on an international platform”, she says.

