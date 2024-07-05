Naidu meets Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for support on urban infra projects

New Delhi, June 5 Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Minister of Power, Manohar Lal Khattar, held a meeting with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu here on Friday.

The discussions between the Union Minister and the Chief Minister covered issues related to electric mobility, metro development, waste management, and the PM KUSUM scheme for setting up renewable energy projects such as solar water pumps for farmers.

Chandrababu Naidu also sought support to establish Andhra Pradesh as a leading state in green hydrogen initiatives. Besides, housing issues and progress under the AMRUT scheme were taken up with the objective to advance these initiatives effectively, according to an official statement issued after the meeting.

Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) was launched on 25th June 2015 in 500 cities and towns across the country. The mission focuses on the development of basic infrastructure, in the selected cities and towns, in the sectors of water supply; sewerage and septage management; storm water drainage; green spaces and parks; and non-motorised urban transport. A set of Urban Reforms and Capacity Building have been included in the Mission.

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has approved State Annual Action Plans (SAAPs) of all the States/Union Territories (UTs) amounting to Rs 77,640 crore for the entire Mission period.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor