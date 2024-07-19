Nakshatra Living : PProm’s Bungalow Township Project in Dapoli Where Your Dream Home Becomes a Reality

Ratnagiri, Maharashtra – July 12, 2024 – PPROM Developers, a prominent real estate developer known for its commitment to sustainable communities has come up with its most ambitious project to date, Nakshatra. This super premium bungalow township project promises an idyllic lifestyle, blending the charm of village life with modern amenities. Nakshatra bungalow township where your dream home becomes a reality, combining elegant design with modern convenience.

Located in Shivaji Nagar village of Dapoli in Ratnagiri, the sprawling 7-acre project marks a major step forward for PPROM Developers. Founded in 2013 by Ar. Sandeep Joshi and Tushar Joshi, the company has consistently focused on creating high-quality residential developments that offer modern living while enhancing the local community. Their successful track record includes real estate projects like Jamba City, Janak Jambha Nagari, Kutumb, and Ongoing Indradhanu Village.

Rooted in Tradition, Designed for Modern Living

Nakshatra reflects PPROM’s core philosophy. Inspired by the 28 constellations (Nakshatra), the project offers a unique design aesthetic in its first phase. Spanning 7 acres, this initial phase features 58 bungalows, catering to diverse needs with a range of super-premium and premium options. Nakshatra Living stands out with its variety of options: 1 BHK bungalows come with plot sizes between 1894 sq ft and 3068 sq ft, while 2 BHK bungalows offer even more space, ranging from 2142 sq ft to 6006 sq ft.

Spacious 1BHK and 2BHK villas, alongside luxurious 4 BHK villas with private pools, cater to various budgets and preferences. Super-premium villas start at ₹2 crores and feature expansive plots with breathtaking panoramic views, ideal for those seeking an exclusive retreat.

Amenities and Eco-Friendly Initiatives

Nakshatra goes beyond luxurious accommodations. This bungalow township project prioritizes a holistic lifestyle with a focus on community and sustainability. A dedicated one-acre recreation area offers lush gardens, a clubhouse, and sports facilities for children, fostering a vibrant community atmosphere. The commitment to sustainability is evident in the use of eco-friendly construction practices, water harvesting techniques, and extensive green spaces, creating a serene, nature-inspired environment.

Despite its tranquil setting, Nakshatra offers the convenience of being just 15-16 kilometers from Dapoli, Ratnagiri ensuring easy access to essential amenities. This strategic location caters to those seeking a peaceful escape while remaining connected to the necessities of urban life.

PProm Developer founder, Sandeep Joshi, emphasizes the importance of fostering a sense of community and preserving cultural heritage. “Nakshatra Living is more than just a collection of houses,” says Joshi. “We envision creating thriving villages where residents can embrace the rich cultural tapestry of Konkan while enjoying a sustainable lifestyle.”

Experience the Magic of Konkan Living

PProm Developer invites potential homeowners to experience the unique lifestyle offered at Nakshatra. Become part of a vibrant village community and embrace the timeless charm of Konkan living with the comforts of modern amenities.

For further information and to schedule a visit, please contact:

PProm Developers

Phone: +91-8692072777; +91-9819087269

Email: marketing@pprom.co.in

Website: https://nakshatraliving.com/

MAHARERA : P52800052874 | website:https//maharera.mahaonline.gov.in

