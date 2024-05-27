Nakul Anand Joins Tricone Luxury Hotels as Chairman of Advisory Board

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 27: Tricone Luxury Hotels, a subsidiary of USA-based Tricone Engineers, is pleased to announce that industry veteran Nakul Anand has joined the company as Chairman of its Advisory Board. This strategic move comes as the company prepares to launch luxury hotels and real-estate development projects in Alibaug.

With a distinguished career spanning over four decades, Nakul Anand is one of Asia most respected and accomplished figures in the hospitality industry. His extensive experience and expertise will be invaluable in guiding Tricone Luxury Hotels' vision of sustainable and luxurious hospitality and real estate experiences.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nakul Anand to our team," said Alok Aggarwal, CEO of Tricone Luxury Hotels. "His unparalleled expertise in the hospitality industry will be instrumental in shaping our company's vision and integrating sophisticated hospitality services and sustainability initiatives into our hotels and real estate projects."

Tricone Luxury Hotels has executed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with leading hotel chains and plans to launch luxury hotels and hospitality-oriented real estate projects in Alibaug near Mumbai. With Mr. Anand at the helm of the Advisory Board, the company is poised to make a significant impact on the industry, combining luxury and sustainability to create unparalleled hospitality experiences.

