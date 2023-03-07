Namashi Chakraborty’s Rowdy Dance and Amrin Qureshi’s prettiness In Bad Boy teaser, rings in the naughty Holi ardour

New Delhi (India), March 7: Well, the Holi fervor is really here. There have been umpteen songs and moments from the Hindi film industry that showcase the madness the festival of colours is. But this one with Namashi Chakraborty engaging in a naughty yet euphoric dance for his ladylove Amrin Quresh from their debut film Bad Boy directed by Rajkumar Santoshi takes the whole scenario to a different level altogether.

For the uninitiated, the upcoming film Bad Boy will see Namashi paired with Amrin Qureshi for their debut roles. It is about a middle class ruffian guy falling in love with a highly educated girl who hails from a rich and a traditional family. The film will showcase the struggles the couple undertake to make their relationship a success.

The makers have shared a teaser of a song that depicts the celebration of Holi where Namashi is seeing slaying with his rowdy moves. Junior Chakraborty is looking every bit like his dad Mithun Chakraborty with glimpses of his beautiful mother Yogita Bali surfacing at times in his countenance. The teaser also features Saswata Chatterjee and Amrin Qureshi. Saswata is his at his usual game and Amrin looks beautiful with the soft pink rose petals adorning her enchanting vision even more. Ms. Qureshi looks apt for the role and doesn’t look like a newcomer.

Namashi took to his official Instagram account to share the teaser and wish Happy Holi to the viewers and further captioned it, “HAPPY HOLI from team #BADBOY. See you all in Cinemas APRIL 28TH, 2023. #Badboy2023 #holi2023”

Amrin too took to her Instagram account and shared the teaser captioning it, “Happy holi from team Bad Boy ? See you all in theatres on the 28th of April 2023”.

With Rajkumar Santoshi helming the project it is needless to say, the film will surely bring the audiences to the theatres for a fun and an entertaining watch. Bad Boy is produced by Sajid Qureshi’s Inbox pictures. Sajid made his debut as a producer with a 2018 horror comedy Nanu Ki Jaanu that starred Abhay Deol in the lead, his other productions include Govinda starrer Fryday (2018) and the drama thriller MeToo starring Ritika Singh in the lead in the same year. The film is all set to release at the theatres on 28th April 2023.

