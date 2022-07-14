Nandha Ravichandran- A young designer producing furniture pieces worth remembering

July 14: Based in Tamilnadu, AGAM Design Studio was founded in 2020 by young designer Nandha Ravichandran (30), an Architect and a furniture design graduate from NID, Ahmedabad. Since then, Nandha has covered quite a wide range of conceptualized furniture. Integrating locally sourced materials with innovative handmade and machine-made production processes, Nandha Ravichandran’s brand AGAM DESIGN STUDIO is known around the nation for its unique designs, durability, and unmatched curves, geometrical shapes & finishes.

His designer furniture pieces contain a fusion of traditional and contemporary touches and have been appreciated by his clientele all over India. Just like him, his furniture is simple yet extraordinary. However, the details and unexpected combinations of wood, metal, weaving, and fabric make the difference. He creates free-standing and fitted furniture from individual pieces to room sets or an entire house complete. He designs and makes 21st-century furniture, speculatively, to commission in response to design briefs given by his clients and from his collections.

Nandha aims for each piece that he creates and styles to give you consistent, year after year joy and delight. Each piece from his label AGAM DESIGN STUDIO (http://agamdesignstudio.com/) is the result of careful craftsmanship, global reflection, and impeccable attention to detail down to the patina choice of curves and furniture designs. With a couturier’s approach to design, Nandha places a unique spin on elegance by infusing the decorative grandeur of the luxurious home into wholly distinctive, innovative contemporary forms.

He has commissioned some challenging and creative designs over the past two years. Not only he is an excellent craftsman, but he has the rare ability to combine a flair for design with a keen understanding of the materials he works with.

Designing theme-based furniture is a one-of-a-kind way to give a holistic outlook to the collections and spaces at large. With a dedicated team of artisans, Nandha and his team are determined to introduce the masses to designer furniture that is unique, notable, and easy on the pockets.

Nandha Ravichandran works and lives in Tamilnadu.

Brief about AGAM DESIGN STUDIO:

AGAM design studio was conceptualized when Nandha tried to envision a space that brought about a unifying theme and resonated with facets of nature. The belief that each piece of furniture should be viewed as something more than just an inanimate object sitting in a corner resulted in the inception of Agam Design Studio.

Keeping furniture as the core element, Agam’s designs revolve around being organic, aesthetic, abstract, and surreal. Hence, Agam’s designs are a conscious amalgamation of science and art. The philosophy is straightforward – to design furniture that redefines functionality, form, and aesthetics.

A home is not a home unless it gives off a wholesome vibe. Agam’s theme-based furniture effortlessly blends into one’s home, creating a comprehensive and comforting space. The designs perpetuate form and aesthetics and often resonate with modern-day inclinations. Agam seeks to capture the spotlight in the designer furniture arena by incorporating aspects like nature-inspired themes, functional and abstract shapes, simple color schemes, and holistic design.

Contact:

Agam Design Studio

292/1, Old Auroville Road, Kottakuppam, Tamilnadu- 605104

Tel: 9500728859

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor