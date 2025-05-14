NAR-India Appoints Real Estate Leader Ashwinder R. Singh as Advisor

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 14: NAR-India has appointed Ashwinder R. Singh as Advisor for the 2025-2026 term. A senior leader in India's real estate and financial services sectors, Ashwinder currently serves as Chairman of the CII Real Estate Committee (Northern Region) and Vice Chairman & CEO at BCD Group.

With over two and a half decades of experience across real estate development, institutional lending, and channel partner ecosystems, Ashwinder has held leadership positions at Bajaj Housing Finance, where he co-founded the B2B home loan vertical and managed one of India's most active construction finance portfolios. His earlier roles include CEO of JLL Residential, Co-founder & CEO of ANAROCK, and CEO of Bhartiya Urban, where he led the development of a 150-acre integrated township.

In its official communication, NAR-India noted, "Ashwinder's strategic depth and commitment to industry evolution will significantly strengthen our national vision and stakeholder engagement."

Commenting on his appointment, Ashwinder said, "It is an honour to contribute to the real estate fraternity through NAR-India. I have always believed that trust, insight, and disciplined execution are the cornerstones of long-term value creation."

Ashwinder is also the bestselling author of three widely acclaimed real estate books - one of which was featured on Shark Tank India - and serves as an advisor to several PropTech and FinTech startups. His appointment comes at a time when India's real estate sector is undergoing rapid transformation, with increasing focus on transparency, digitization, and sustainable growth.

