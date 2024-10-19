Narayan Jewellers creates history by designing three "one-in-a-million" crowns for the winners of Femina Miss India 2024

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19: The Femina Miss India 2024 pageant concluded with a spectacular display of tasteful glamour and elegance with Narayan Jewellers as the official crown and jewels partner, adding a touch of timeless grandeur to the prestigious event.

Narayan Jewellers (Vadodara), a modernist traditionale luxury designer brand, creating mythic value with its near century-old legacy of heritage craftsmanship are known for their "one-in-a-million" pieces that exude sophistication and luxury. Narayan Jewellers are a known name on the international circuit such as New York Fashion Week, The Oscars or Sotheby's.

Narayan Jewellers took centre stage at this extravaganza as they crafted three magnificent crowns for the Femina Miss India 2024 winner, Nikita Porwal, the first runner up Rekha Panday and the second runner up Aayushi Dholakia, each reflecting the rich cultural heritage of India with a touch of contemporary design.

A Legacy of Excellence and Craftsmanship

The Managing Directors of Narayan Jewellers, Dr. Ketan Chokshi and Jatin Chokshi, have mastered the art of creating timeless jewellery that tells a story. Known for seamlessly blending traditional Indian artistry with evolving modern aesthetics, they have consistently pushed the boundaries of design, capturing the essence of its rich heritage while appealing to the tastes of the contemporary connoisseur.

For Femina Miss India 2024, Dr. Ketan and Jatin Chokshi creative vision truly came alive in the intricate detailing and opulent design of the crowns. Each crown is not only a symbol of victory but a representation of the diverse and vibrant culture and heritage of India.

The Femina Miss India World 2024's Crown: A Celebration of Unity in Diversity

The crown for the winner of Femina Miss India World 2024 is a breathtaking piece that embodies the essence of one-in-a-million., This crown, a vision of Dr Ketan, is a symbol of grace, beauty, and unity. The design draws inspiration from various regional art forms, including the vibrant Bandhani of Gujarat, the intricate Kuchi embroidery of Rajasthan, Punjab's spirited Phulkari, and the rich Dugdugi motifs from Assam.

Fashioned in 18kt gold, the crown is adorned with a combination of natural white diamonds and extremely rare yellow diamonds, exuding an aura of regal opulence. Mother of pearl accents further elevate the crown's allure, while the unique hand-set stones reflect the exceptional craftsmanship for which Narayan Jewellers is renowned. The crown is a testament to the brand's ability to blend tradition with innovation, capturing the essence of elegance and victory.

Femina Miss India 2024 - First Runner-up's Crown: A Tribute to India's Artistic Legacy

The crown designed for the First Runner-up pays homage to India's unmatched artistic heritage. Incorporating elements from Odisha's delicate Patta Chitra paintings, the intricate Bidriware of Maharashtra, and the resplendent weaves of Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram sarees, this crown celebrates India's diverse artistic traditions.

Crafted in 18kt gold, the crown is embellished with radiant white diamonds and striking Mozambique rubies, which symbolises passion and strength. Each facet of the crown reflects Narayan Jewellers' commitment to creating pieces that honour Indian craftsmanship while exuding modern elegance. The delicate settings of the gemstones highlight the brand's expert attention to detail, making this crown a true masterpiece.

Femina Miss India 2024 - Second Runner-up's Crown: A Harmonious Blend of Tradition and Elegance

For the Second Runner-up, Narayan Jewellers created a crown that reflects the intricate artistry of South and North India. Drawing inspiration from Karnataka's regal Mango Mala designs, Uttar Pradesh's Kasumala, Kashmir's luxurious Pashmina, and Bengal's timeless Kantha embroidery, this crown is a tribute to the unparalleled craftsmanship of Indian artisans.

Adorned with 18kt gold, white diamonds, and Colombian and Zambian emeralds, the Second Runner-up's crown is a harmonious blend of vibrant colours and refined design. The emeralds symbolise growth and renewal, while the unique handcrafted settings of the gemstones emphasise Narayan Jewellers' ability to balance tradition with contemporary design sensibilities. The result is a crown that radiates timeless elegance and celebrates the beauty of Indian artistry.

About Narayan Jewellers

Narayan Jewellers, established in 1940 by the visionary Ambalal Chaturbhai Chokshi in the culturally rich city of Vadodara and has evolved into a paragon of unparalleled craftsmanship and timeless beauty. Initially christened M/S Ambalal Chaturbhai Chokshi, the brand witnessed exponential growth under the leadership of Narendra A Chokshi, the founder's eldest son, who joined the family business in 1969. By 1971, the company had expanded its repertoire to include Jadau and Diamond Jewellery, alongside its exquisite gold collections.

In a strategic move to reflect its evolving identity, the company was rebranded as Narayan Jewellers in 1984. Narendra Chokshi's visionary leadership extended beyond the company as he played a pivotal role in shaping national jewellery standards. His significant contributions to the BIS Hallmark ACT regulations, representing Gujarat on a four-member panel, and his tenure as Vice President and later President of the Vadodara Jewellery Association, cemented Narayan Jewellers' reputation as a leader in ethical practices and quality assurance.

In 1997, Dr. Ketan Chokshi, the elder son of Narendra Chokshi holds an honorary Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) with specialisation in Fashion and luxury from Switzerland and a graduate from the Gemological Institute of America, brought his extensive 25 years of global experience in Diamonds, jewellery manufacturing, and retail to Narayan Jewellers. His designs are a testament to a rare blend of art, technology, and expertise, are visual masterpieces. In 1999, Jatin Chokshi, a diamond graduate and seasoned management expert, joined his brother Ketan in further expanding the jewellery business.

About Managing Directors- Dr. Ketan Chokshi & Jatin Chokshi

Dr. Ketan Chokshi :

Dr. Ketan Chokshi, of the esteemed 6th generation of the renowned Chokshi lineage, is the Chairman and Managing Director of Narayan Jewellers, brings over 25 years of expertise in gems & jewellery design and manufacturing. From the renowned Chokshi lineage, tracing back to his grandfather's pioneering efforts in 1940, Dr. Ketan demonstrates unwavering commitment to elevating their family enterprise to new heights. Dr. Ketan, honorary Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) with specialisation in Fashion and Luxury with a Bachelors of Commerce degree from Maharaja Sayajirao University, Vadodara, boasts international academia like Graduate Gemologist from Gemological Institute of America, USA, Pearl grading from Gemmological Institute of America, USA and Graduate Rough Diamond Grader from International Gemological Institute, Belgium. He's an authorised Gold Appraiser by the government of India. Further, he pursued courses on "Leading Business Transformation" from London School of Economics and "Leadership in a Disruptive Era" from Cambridge Judge Business School, University of Cambridge and "Family Businesses: Organisation, Strategies, Internationalisation & Succession'' from Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad, India.

As aesthetic leader, key strategist and brand custodian, celebrated for his entrepreneurial prowess, he has amassed over 40 accolades in a decade. His in-depth understanding of luxury and fashion, coupled with creative excellence in design and manufacturing, has elevated the brand to prestigious international and national platforms.As a global luxury and fashion house, driven by values like Trust 360 and Excellence, our mission is to create innovative masterpieces of high aesthetic value, crafted with rare materials.

Jatin Chokshi:

Jatin Chokshi, a dynamic force in the world of fine jewellery, has been a pivotal figure at Narayan Jewellers for over two decades. Combining his extensive managerial and operational expertise with an exceptional eye for creative design, Jatin has successfully led the brand to new heights of excellence. As the Managing Director and a renowned creative designer, his contributions have been instrumental in shaping Narayan Jewellers into a symbol of luxury and elegance.

Jatin's journey in the jewellery industry is marked by his deep-rooted passion and commitment to craftsmanship. With a specialisation in diamonds, he has honed his skills to become an expert in crafting timeless pieces that blend traditional artistry with contemporary aesthetics. His certification as a Diamond Grader from the International Gemological Institute in Mumbai underscores his technical prowess and commitment to quality.Under Jatin's leadership, Narayan Jewellers has experienced remarkable growth and innovation. His strategic vision has propelled the brand forward, emphasising research-driven innovation, distinctive designs, and expert craftsmanship. He has been instrumental in spearheading the brand's marketing efforts and forging strategic collaborations, ensuring that Narayan Jewellers remains at the forefront of the industry.

