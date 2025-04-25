Narayana Educational Institutions Shine Bright in JEE Main 2025 with Top Results

New Delhi [India], April 25: Narayana Educational Institutions have once again proven their academic excellence with an extraordinary performance in the JEE Main 2025, securing All India Rank 1 and dominating the Top 100 ranks in the Open Category with 30 exceptional rankers.

Narayanites clinched an impressive list of ranks including AIR 1, 9, 12, 13, 19, 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 36, 36, 45, 47, 59, 60, 67, 80, 81, 84, 86, 87, and 95 — a stellar representation of the institution's relentless commitment to academic distinction.

Notable accomplishments of Narayana:

6 out of the Top 20 Open Category ranks

10 out of the Top 25 Open Category ranks

30 out of the Top 100 Open Category ranks

8 out of 24 100 Percentile scorers

10 State Toppers across India

173 out of 1000 Open Category ranks

Leading the charge is Bani brata Majee, who scored a flawless 300/300, earning the All India Rank 1 and reinforcing the excellence-driven ethos of Narayana.

Other top performers include:

Shiven Vikas Toshinival – AIR 9 (Gujarat)

– AIR 9 (Gujarat) Saurav – AIR 12 (Uttar Pradesh)

– AIR 12 (Uttar Pradesh) Archisman Nandy – AIR 13 (West Bengal)

– AIR 13 (West Bengal) Sanidhya Saraf – AIR 19 (Maharashtra)

– AIR 19 (Maharashtra) Ayush Singhal – AIR 20 (Rajasthan), showcasing Narayana's strong impact across the Nation.

Dr. P. Sindhura, Director, shared: Securing AIR 1 for the third time in the last six years is a reflection of our unwavering consistency. Over the last five years, our students have captured 21% of the Top 10 ranks — a testament to our leadership in JEE preparation.”

“This result is rooted in our philosophy of transformative education. From micro-scheduling to the Disha Mental Wellbeing Program supported by 100+ psychologists, our system ensures academic excellence along with emotional strength.”

Ms. P. Sharani, Director, added:

“nLearn, our proprietary online learning platform, enabled real-time student progress monitoring and response. Combined with rigorous mock tests and faculty guidance, it gave our students a decisive edge and for our parents the dreams are fulfilled because at Narayana your Dreams Are Our Dreams”

About Narayana Educational Institutions

With a vast network of 900+ schools, colleges, coaching centers, and professional colleges across 23 Indian states and 250+ cities, Narayana Educational Institutions is one of Asia's largest and well-respected education groups with over 46 years of legacy in the field of education. The institution has a team of more than 50,000+ highly experienced teachers, R&D Heads, and Subject Matter Experts, in addition to the non-academic staff, who help over 600,000+ students every year with their education, from kindergarten to post-graduate studies. Their central focus remains on striking a harmonious balance between the curricular and co-curricular domains so that the students reach their full potential. Furthermore, they offer comprehensive academic programmes tailored to help students realize their ambitions in the engineering, medical, CA, and civil service streams, showcasing their firm dedication to career-oriented teaching. With this, Narayana commits to fulfilling dreams of millions across the nation as at Narayana, your dreams are our dreams.

