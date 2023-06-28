Delhi: 2 held for attacking police constable with surgical blade in Mayapuri

New Delhi [India], June 28 : The Delhi Police have arrested two men for allegedly attacking a head constable of Mayapuri Police Station in the national capital with a surgical blade on Tuesday evening.

According to the police, constable Vikrant was attacked by Vishal and Krishna while he was patrolling with constable Harish in the Jhuggi clusters of Rewari Line.

The police said that after the incident, Vikrant managed to resist the attack but sustained injuries on his hand.

"After the accused attacked Vikrant, Harish intervened and overpowered them. In the search, a button-activated knife was also recovered from the possession of one of the accused," the police officials said.

The officials noted that a case under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act has been registered.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

