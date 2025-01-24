Narayana Schools Launches Heartfelt Campaign: “Parents Inspire Us to Do Our Best – Your Dreams Are Our Dreams”

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 23: In a touching tribute to parents’ unwavering dedication, Narayana Schools have unveiled their latest campaign, “Parents Inspire Us to Do Our Best—Your Dreams Are Our Dreams.” The campaign, encapsulated in an emotionally resonant video, underscores the pivotal role parents play in shaping their children’s future and how Narayana Schools aligns its mission with the aspirations of families nationwide.

The video beautifully portrays parents’ daily struggles and sacrifices to ensure their children’s success. It reflects Narayana Schools’ commitment to walking hand-in-hand with parents in their educational journey through an innovative two-film integrated campaign. The first film pays homage to the relentless efforts of parents, highlighting how their dedication inspires the institution. This film captures the essence of parental support as the bedrock of students’ success, echoing the sentiment that parents are pivotal to the learning process.

The second film delves into Narayana Schools’ unique age-appropriate curriculum, showcasing the tailored educational programmes designed to nurture students at different stages of their academic journey. The e-Kidz program for Nursery to UKG emphasizes personalised care in a safe and hygienic environment, enhancing young learners’ overall development. e-Champs, targeting students from Std 1 to 5, fosters creativity, scientific exploration, social etiquette, and curiosity. Meanwhile, e-Techno, catering to students in Std 6 to 10, equips them with the necessary skills and knowledge to achieve their career aspirations, laying a strong foundation for future success. These programmes are meticulously crafted to address the specific needs of each age group, ensuring that students receive impactful and relevant education.

The first part of the campaign launched in January 2025, followed by the second film, which will run from February to mid-March 2025. This comprehensive approach underscores Narayana Schools’ dedication to aligning with parents’ aspirations and providing complete education that resonates with their dreams and goals.

Dr. P. Sindhura, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, emphasised the campaign’s importance, stating, “At Narayana, we deeply understand the dreams parents hold for their children. This campaign is our way of acknowledging their efforts and reinforcing our promise to provide the best education and support to fulfil those dreams.”

Ms. P. Sharani, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, echoed these sentiments, adding, “Parents are the true pillars of a child’s success, and their unwavering belief in us is what inspires our dedication every day. Their efforts and dreams drive us to nurture each student's potential with utmost care.

The campaign highlights the crucial partnership between parents and teachers, emphasizing how this collaboration fosters a supportive and enriching educational environment. It showcases Narayana’s innovative approach to education, which prioritizes holistic development and academic excellence. By addressing both the emotional and educational needs of students, Narayana Schools aims to create a balanced and nurturing atmosphere.

This comprehensive campaign is strategically deployed across all major digital platforms, including YouTube, Connected TV (CTV), Over-The-Top (OTT) services, mobile apps, and social media platforms like Meta. This broad digital presence ensures maximum reach and engagement, allowing Narayana Schools to connect with a diverse audience and reinforce its commitment to partnering with parents in their educational journey.

As Narayana Schools continue to set benchmarks in the education sector, this campaign serves as a powerful reminder of the shared vision between the institution and the families it serves. Staying true to their ethos, Narayana remains steadfast in empowering students, reinforcing the belief that at Narayana, your dreams are our purpose.

About Narayana Schools

Narayana Schools, with over 500+ branches, forms a large portion of Narayana Educational Institutions, one of Asia’s largest and well-respected education groups with over 45 years of legacy in the field of education. Narayana Educational Institutions has a vast network of more than 800 schools, colleges, coaching centers, and professional colleges across 23 Indian states. It has a team of more than 50,000 highly experienced teachers, R&D Heads, and Subject Matter Experts, in addition to the non-academic staff, who help over 600,000 + students every year with their education, from kindergarten to post-graduate studies. The institution is committed to nurturing young minds from kindergarten to senior secondary studies. Their central focus remains on striking a harmonious balance between the curricular and co-curricular domains so that the students reach their full potential. Furthermore, they offer comprehensive academic programmes tailored to help students realize their ambitions in the engineering, medical, CA, and civil service streams, showcasing their firm dedication to career-oriented teaching. This encapsulates the essence of what Narayana stands for.

To know more, visit us at: narayanaschools.in

