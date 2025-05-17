Narayana’s Commitment to Academic Excellence Reflected in CBSE 2025 Results

New Delhi [India], May 17: Once again, Narayana students have delivered strong performances in the CBSE examinations, demonstrating the institution's sustained focus on academic growth. This year's Class 10 cohort saw Spandana AM from Bengaluru, Karnataka; Parth Bansal from Mohali; and Trisha Ghosh from West Bengal secure 498 out of 500 marks, while in Class 12, Vakhin S and Reyansh Devnani from Bengaluru achieved 495. Beyond these individual accomplishments, the results reveal broader success—14 Class 10 students scored 496 or above, with 151 surpassing 490 marks, while 20 Class 12 students crossed the 490 threshold. With an overall pass percentage of 99.6.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qxRM9jE6Zl8

Dr P. Sindhura Narayana, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, shared insights into Narayana's academic philosophy:

“Over the years, we have developed an integrated curriculum that brings together the strengths of CBSE, ICSE, IGCSE, and IB, with a clear focus on building deep conceptual understanding. This not only prepares students for academic success but also equips them for real-world challenges. Our online self-learning app, the personalised nLearn platform, further enhances this approach by adapting to each student's pace, offering dynamic lessons, practice materials, and assessments that reinforce understanding and application.

Ms P. Sharani Narayana, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, emphasised the institution's structured learning approach:

“Through our micro-schedule framework, we break down subjects into focused, manageable concepts. This allows students, parents, and teachers to monitor progress with clarity and precision.”

She further added:

“We tailor support to individual needs, whether through customised assignments, targeted revision, or one-to-one guidance, ensuring that no student is left behind.”

With a legacy spanning over 46 years, Narayana Schools continues to set new standards in education every year. Focussed on delivering personalised, high-quality education, the institution builds strong academic foundations and supports students in achieving their dreams, because at Narayana, your dreams are our dreams, and we remain committed to making them a reality

About Narayana Schools

Narayana Schools, with over 500+ branches, forms a large portion of Narayana Educational Institutions, one of Asia’s largest and well-respected education groups with over 46 years of legacy in the field of education. Narayana Educational Institutions has a vast network of more than 900 schools, colleges, coaching centers, and professional colleges across 23 Indian states. It has a team of more than 50,000 highly experienced teachers, R&D Heads, and Subject Matter Experts, in addition to the non-academic staff, who help over 600,000 + students every year with their education, from kindergarten to post-graduate studies. The institution is committed to nurturing young minds from kindergarten to senior secondary studies. Their central focus remains on striking a harmonious balance between the curricular and co-curricular domains so that the students reach their full potential. Furthermore, they offer comprehensive academic programmes tailored to help students realize their ambitions in the engineering, medical, CA, and civil service streams, showcasing their firm dedication to career-oriented teaching. This encapsulates the essence of what Narayana stands for.

To know more, visit us at: https://www.narayanaschools.in/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor