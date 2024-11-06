NAREDCO Maharashtra NextGen announces Excelerate 3.0: Pioneering Innovation in Construction

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6: The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) Maharashtra NextGen is excited to unveil the third edition of its flagship annual event, Excelerate 3.0, scheduled for 14th November 2024 at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai. Under the theme 'Innovation in Construction,' the event aims to further the penetration of cutting-edge innovation in making the construction and real estate industry ready for the challenges of the future including but not limited to rapid urbanization, climate change etc.

Excelerate 3.0 will also spotlight NAREDCO Maharashtra's PROPEL, an initiative designed to foster innovation and empower emerging entrepreneurs in the real estate landscape. As India's real estate industry advances towards an ambitious $1 trillion target by 2030, the event seeks to position innovation as a core strategy in meeting the sector's evolving demands.

The event will serve as a forum for thought leadership, featuring top industry experts, leaders, and innovators sharing their best practices and practical viewpoints in exclusive panel discussions named 'Build Fast', 'Build Quality', 'Build Sustainable'. Attendees can expect a rich exchange of ideas on optimizing processes as well as cutting edge tools and technologies to contribute sustainably for the growth of our built environment.

Prashant Sharma, President, NAREDCO Maharashtra said, "Excelerate 3.0 is a clear reflection of our steadfast commitment to driving innovation and sustainability in the construction industry. By providing a platform for the next generation of leaders to come together, collaborate, and innovate, we're laying the foundation for a more resilient and tech-forward sector. NAREDCO Maharashtra's initiative is not just about setting new standards, it's about inspiring bold, transformative solutions that will help build faster, build better; a more sustainable environment for the future."

Rajan Bandelkar, Vice Chairman, NAREDCO said, "This is a powerful platform that will drive innovation and foster collaboration within the real estate sector. By nurturing emerging talent and embracing cutting-edge technologies, we are empowering the next generation of leaders to create sustainable, transformative solutions. As the real estate sector plays a pivotal role in India's growth, initiatives like Excelerate 3.0 are key to setting new industry standards, promoting sustainability, and shaping the future of construction

Ridham Gada, President, NAREDCO NextGen Maharashtra said, "We are excited to announce Excelerate 3.0, an initiative designed to push the boundaries of innovation and excellence within the construction industry. This platform will empower young leaders and professionals to collaborate, ideate, and bring groundbreaking solutions that will reshape the future of real estate and infrastructure development. With the able support of NAREDCO Maharashtra, Excelerate 3.0 will be the catalyst for creating sustainable, technology-driven solutions that will help the industry build faster, build quality, and build sustainably, addressing the challenges of tomorrow."

With a carefully curated agenda, Excelerate 3.0 promises to offer participants deep insights into the future of construction, foster meaningful dialogues, and establish a roadmap for sustainable growth in the sector.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor