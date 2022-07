Nasha Boy- Akhil Sachdeva to perform at Mantis Dubai, DIFC on 21st July, 2022.

New Delhi (India), July 20: Adding to their history of creating elegant clubbing experiences, DIFC’s Mantis Dubai is all set to welcome the Indian musician, singer and composer Akhil Sachdeva, Nasha Boy. The singer started off as the lead vocalist in Nasha, a Delhi-based band, and has sung many hits like ‘Tera Ban Jaunga’ from the movie ‘Kabir Singh and ‘Sun Mere Humsafar’ from the film ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya’. Akhil Sachdeva will perform in the nightclub on 21st July 2022, Thursday music by BeatCrush & Emwee.

Mantis Dubai, a premium nightclub, offers the best clubbing experience one can ever have. Owned by Mr. Kishan Chaudhary, Mr. Yatin Kukreja and Mr. Harsh Agrawal.

Get your heels out at Mantis Dubai; located at the podium level in Emirates Financial Towers in DIFC, Mantis promises the usual trappings of international artists and DJs, state-of-the-art lights projecting rainbow colours over its dance floor, and a bar that dominates a large section of the 8,500-square-foot space.

It also includes a “chill-out” room and serves fresh-from-Bali Kopi Luwak, one of the most expensive coffee beans in the world. The menu is still dominated by mostly finger food, but of the more luxury kind. Think hand-crafted sashimi and sushi rolls, summer rolls and smoked duck wraps, freshly shucked oysters and foie gras, tart ceviche and crab salad.

The club, which can accommodate 350+ people, also offers personalized table service, has 37 tables, and a dedicated team of servers and sommeliers on hand.

Address: Emirates Financial Towers, Podium Level, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Date: 21st July 2022

Time: 11 pm onwards

For Reservation: +971565607007

For more information, kindly visit Mantis Dubai DIFC Instagram Page https://instagram.com/mantisdubai?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

