Natasha Pimple Kotwani: Redefining Travelling In Her Own Unique Way



Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8: Natasha Pimple Kotwani, Chairperson of Vinayak Travel Pvt Ltd. and Global Travel Advisor Of Dalodo Travels, has now become synonymous with a name that is redefining and changing the way we all travel and explore the world. Her ideas of travelling around the is to have more fun, get experience of a lifetime and help rejuvenate people like never before. She is also the director of CISS Services Ltd. and Aura Facilities Management Pvt. Ltd.

Dalodo is a travel-based company with innovative ideas whose motto is to advise and make arrangements for travel enthusiasts to ‘Do As the Locals Do’ and have crazy fun while exploring newest places around the world.

Interestingly, Dalodo is a new travel concept-based company which has been floated by Natasha Pimple Kotwani to make people experience the newer ways of travelling and discovering the world.

Notably, rather than telling and deciding for people to travel in tour groups, Dalodo encourages people to travel in Solo's, & twos or threes in numbers and visit unknown global destinations so that the travel experiences of the people becomes more intimate and memorable.

The most remarkable thing about Dalodo is that it encourages travellers to see and explore various places with local travellers, stay and explore exotic locations with the local guys and get the opportunity to taste authentic and delicious local cuisines. Apart from making travelling arrangements across India, her company Dalodo is also known to have sent travellers to the remotest parts of the planet like Green Land, Savalavard, Kricinedd, Artic region etc.

Dalodo Travels and Natasha Pimple Kotwani not only encourages people to travel around the world in a more fun and wicked ways but she herself has thoroughly researched popular destinations around the world which includes Europe, South East, Japan, Korea, Greenland, Iceland and other such exotic locations of the world.

Natasha Pimple Kotwani and her company Dalodo is known to design itineraries in a way that the travellers are bound to discover newer and unknown places in the most exotic ways. She also emphasises on designing itineraries in an affordable and cost-effective way so that not so affluent people can also desire to travel places of their choices and fulfil their wishes to see the world like never before.

Interestingly, Natasha Pimple Kotwani herself enjoys travelling extensively to various destinations across the globe. Her travel experiences help her make cost effective plans for other travellers through her company. She is a perfect example of a women entrepreneur who has innovative ideas and approaches for travelling and discovering the world in the most unusual ways.

