National Association of Realtors-India announces its much-awaited Annual Real Estate Convention to be held in Bangalore on 6th and 7th August

Hyderabad, 14th July 2022: The Indian Arm of the National Association of Realtors (NAR-India) announced today that the 14th Annual Convention of Realtors will be held in Bangalore on 6th and 7th of August 2022. The Convention is a much-awaited event and magnum opus for the real estate industry from India and abroad.

This year the event is named YES REALTOR, and the theme is to build “Respect for the Profession & Respect for the Professional”. Every year the NAR India Convention is well attended, but post-pandemic, this is the largest event planned and expected to be attended by 2000+ national and international delegates and respected professionals from the industry. It brings together realtors, developers, investors, and other real estate sector stakeholders from India and around the world to network, learn, and forge valuable business relationships.

The event is hosted by CREA(I), the confederation of Real Estate Associates (India) based in Bengaluru, which is planning to showcase the best across all parties related to the Real estate sector. The knowledge partners are IIM Bangalore, and CREDAI Bengaluru are the Official support partners for the Event

Speaking about the event, the President of NAR India, Mr. Samir Arora, said, “ YES REALTOR is no more just a congregation of 2000 plus Realty Stars at iconic Bangalore Palace or just a learning, networking & business exchange platform but it is a Momentum now. A momentum that will redefine the next phase of Real Estate Industry growth together by Realtors and Developers. The world-class Convention is a solidarity movement that will lead to the Goal of building “Respect for the Profession & Respect for the Professional.”

Going by the years of precedence, the event will bring together dignitaries from the Government, regulatory bodies and Real estate sector to discuss the past, present and future of the real estate market globally.

Chairman Convention Mr Pradeep Joe, talking about the event, said, “the 14th NAR India Convention, Yes Realtor will have the galaxy of Realty Star’s from Bangalore & India and with CREDAI Bengaluru officially supporting it, the Real Estate Industry is abuzz with excitement for the Magnum Opus that is about to unfold. The Real Estate Industry will witness the best growth in India in the next 4 to 5 years”.

