National Doctor's Day: Bajaj Markets Provides Easy Access to Loans for Medical Professionals

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 1: This National Doctor's Day, healthcare professionals can fulfil their specific needs with unique loan offerings available on Bajaj Markets. This leading financial services marketplace facilitates easy access to solutions tailored for medical professionals. Be it setting up a private practice or studying abroad, one can fulfil their needs easily with the loan options available on Bajaj Markets.

For healthcare professionals looking to start their own practice, professional loans are a great option. One can borrow a high amount of up to Rs. 50 Lakhs at low interest rates starting from 12% p.a. One can repay it over a tenure of up to 7 years. No collateral requirements make this loan easily available to those who do not have any assets to pledge. It can be used for a variety of purposes like purchasing new equipment, managing the working capital, hiring staff, and so on.

Bajaj Markets empowers healthcare professionals to pursue their academic goals domestically and internationally through education loans. Aspiring doctors can get secured education loans of up to Rs. 1.5 Crores. They can borrow an amount of up to Rs. 80 Lakhs without submitting any collateral. One can repay the loan easily with low interest rates starting at just 10.25% p.a.

These loans cover up to 100% of tuition fees and related expenses, ensuring that monetary constraints do not hinder their educational pursuits.

Addressing emergencies, managing working capital, etc. is now easier for healthcare professionals with personal loans, available on Bajaj Markets. Doctors can borrow up to Rs. 50 Lakhs instantly at a competitive interest rate starting from 9.99% p.a. to manage personal requirements.

Furthermore, they can access other loan options like home loans, loans against property, gold loans, balance transfer facility and more.

The platform allows users to compare multiple lenders and ensures a seamless documentation process and approval process with complete transparency. Doctors can also access other financial solutions like investment options, insurance policies, and credit cards. They can get started by simply visiting the Bajaj Markets website or app.

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

