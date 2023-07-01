National Doctors' Day: How Bajaj Markets can help doctors achieve their financial goals

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 1: Celebrate Doctors' Day with Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv.

Considering the personal and professional requirements of doctors, Bajaj Markets grants access to various financial products to help them meet their goals.

Doctors looking to achieve their personal and professional dreams can take a Doctor Loan of up to Rs 45 Lakhs, starting at just 14 per cent per annum. This loan can be used to meet a number of financial requirements such as setting up a new practice, hiring staff, purchasing equipment, and much more.

Here are some of the key features and benefits of a Doctor Loan:

- High loan amount

- No collateral

- Low rate of interest

- 100 per cent digital application

- Zero hidden costs

- Quick processing

- Minimal documentation

- Flexible repayment tenure

Applying for a Doctor Loan on the Bajaj Markets' website or app is very simple and takes only a couple of minutes. Doctors and other medical professionals can get a loan for themselves on this platform without any hassle.

On a similar note, one can also find a host of other financial products on Bajaj Markets. Doctors looking for a credit card that'll help them make the most of their everyday spending, can apply for the SBI SimplySAVE Card. This card comes with a welcome bonus of Rs 2,000 and offers 10x reward points on expenses associated with travel, movies, shopping, and dining.

Additionally, with monsoon fast approaching, it's critical to be sufficiently protected with health covers. Bajaj Markets offers a wide range of pocket insurance plans for every need. Some of their most popular plans include the Niva Bupa Health Plus, the Fracture Cover and the Hospital Cash Cover.

Doctors may opt for safe and low-risk savings options with assured returns for a secure financial future. When it comes to FDs, Bajaj Markets has several partners to choose from, offering returns of up to 8.60 per cent per annum on FDs. One can also choose from other investment vehicles such as mutual funds, NPS, and so on.

Doctors can choose Bajaj Markets, the one-stop solution, for their loan, payment, insurance, investment-related needs and much more. One can get a wide range of financial products that are thoughtfully curated to cater to the needs of busy professionals.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor