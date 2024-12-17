National Infrastructure Readiness Index has helped in infrastructure development: FinMin

New Delhi [India], December 17 : Highlighting the achievements of the National Infrastructure Readiness Index (NIRI), the Finance Ministry on Tuesday stated that it has paved the way for infrastructure development.

As part of its year review 2024, the Finance Ministry further added that the NIRI has helped to enable the environment towards cooperative and competitive federalism.

The ministry in a post on X added that NIRI was launched in September 2024 to further the ideas of cooperative and competitive federalism.

The NIRI encourages competition among states and Union Territories, identifying central infrastructure ministries/departments to improve their respective performance and further enhance the infrastructure development climate.

It also paves the way for infrastructure development and enables the environment.

The NIRI is developed as the comprehensive evolution tool used to assess the preparedness and capacity of the state/UT or an infrastructure ministry/department for infrastructure development.

It also helps to assess and categorise the performance of states UTs and infra-focused ministries and departments.

The Finance Ministry has been sharing the necessary information on various initiatives undertaken during the year.

India has improved its position by eleven slots and is now placed at 49th rank as per the Network Readiness Index 2024 (NRI 2024) report released on 21st November 2024, as against the 60th rank scored in the NRI 2023 report.

The report, published by the Portulans Institute, maps the network-based readiness landscape of 133 economies based on their performances in four different pillars: Technology, People, Governance, and Impact, covering a total of 54 variables.

India has not only improved its ranking but also improved its score from 49.93 in 2023 to 53.63 in 2024, as per the official release.

India has ranked 2nd in the group of lower-middle-income countries after Vietnam. As per the report, India has demonstrated significant digital progress, with notable strengths in technological innovation and digital transformation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor