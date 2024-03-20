National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) to Launch BhashaNet Portal on Universal Acceptance Day

New Delhi [India], March 20: The National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) is set to unveil the BhashaNet portal at the upcoming Universal Acceptance (UA) Day, in a move towards advancing digital inclusion and promoting linguistic diversity in India.

Scheduled for March 21, the event will take place at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi, marking the collaborative efforts of NIXI and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in championing the cause of Universal Acceptance.

According to a press release, this announcement follows the successful partnership between NIXI and MeitY, highlighting their joint commitment to fostering a digitally inclusive environment across the nation.

Notably, the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and the Internet Governance division of MeitY, Government of India, are actively supporting UA Day.

Themed "BhashaNet: Impetus Towards Universal Acceptance," the event underscores NIXI's dedication to ensuring that individuals, irrespective of language or script, can fully participate in the digital world.

Through UA Day, NIXI and MeitY aim to mobilize stakeholders and raise awareness about the importance of UA readiness in today's digital landscape.

The event will feature a series of engaging sessions, including keynote addresses, panel discussions, and technical workshops, led by distinguished speakers from various sectors.

These discussions will focus on the significance of UA and the necessary steps to achieve widespread acceptance across linguistic boundaries.

S Krishnan, Secretary of MeitY, Government of India, will mark his presence in the event as the Chief Guest, reaffirming the Government's staunch support for digital inclusivity initiatives.

Additionally, Shushil Pal, Joint Secretary of MeitY, Government of India, will also be present in the event to promote digital inclusivity and Universal Acceptance.

Dr Devesh Tyagi, CEO of NIXI, expressed his enthusiasm about the event, stating, "Universal acceptance is a pivotal aspect in our journey towards digital inclusivity. Through UA Day, we reinforce our commitment to bridging linguistic divides and ensuring every voice is heard in the digital sphere."

