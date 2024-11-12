National Myopia Week: Surya Eye Hospital to Organize Free Myopia Screening Camp from Nov 14-20, launch Myopia Master

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12: In a mission to combat the rapidly growing issue of rising spectacle number - Myopia among children, Surya Eye Hospital, Mumbai's leading eye care centre, is set to organize a free Myopia Screening Camp at its Bandra facility from November 14-20, 2024, starting on Children's Day. The Camp will take place at all 3 centers of Surya Eye Hospital i.e. Bandra, Mulund & Airoli.

This initiative aims to raise awareness and offer early detection and management of Myopia, which is predicted to affect 40 per cent of Indian children by 2030. The Camp reflects Surya Eye's commitment to ensuring every child has access to quality eye care and the opportunity to safeguard their vision for the future.

In conjunction with the screening camp, Surya Eye Hospital will host a Media Round Table on November 12, 2024, to discuss the global rise of Myopia, its impact on children, and innovative solutions for managing this epidemic. The session will feature Dr Vinod R Goyal, Director, Surya Eye Hospital & Dr Jay Goyal, LASIK and Refractive Cataract Specialist at Surya Eye Hospital, alongside other leading eye care specialists. Attendees will gain insight into Surya Eye's multifaceted approach, which combines state-of-the-art technology with personalized care strategies to slow the progression of Myopia and improve children's eye health.

The eye hospital will also unveil the Western India's First Myopia Master, a revolutionary diagnostic tool from Germany designed to monitor and manage Myopia (nearsightedness) in children.

"Myopia has become a global epidemic, especially among children. Our mission is to detect and manage Myopia at its earliest stages, providing comprehensive care that extends beyond treatment to prevention and awareness. The launch of the Occulus Myopia Master, the first of its kind in Western India, reflects our dedication to bringing advanced diagnostics and treatment options to every child in need," said Dr Goyal.

The week-long screening camp follows the success of a recent initiative at Apostolic Carmel School, Bandra, where Surya Eye screened 832 students and staff members. The findings were eye-opening: 267 children and 23 staff were diagnosed with severe eye issues, while 302 children were found to have moderate Myopia and advised to undergo annual check-ups. This highlighted the urgent need for proactive measures to tackle Myopia, a condition that is expected to affect Asia, with nearly 69 per cent of the population at risk of moderate Myopia by 2050.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor