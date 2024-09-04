National Nutrition Week: California Pistachios Reveals New Insights on Regional Snacking Habits

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4: In celebration of National Nutrition Week, Wonderful Pistachios, the world's largest grower and processor of pistachios and distributor of California Pistachios in India, shares new findings on the regional preferences of Indian consumers and pistachios as part of a balanced diet. Commissioned by Material, a leading research consultancy, the study surveyed over 12,400 respondents across 10 countries. Its findings establish pistachios as a nutritious and satisfying snack that supports overall health and wellness.

The theme of "Embracing a Nutritious Diet for All" for this year's National Nutrition Week promotes healthy eating and the importance of making informed dietary choices. California Pistachios' study insights complement the efforts across India by showing how consumers are increasingly seeking out food with clean nutritional labelling and with plant-based proteins, as they shift towards healthier diets. Amid such purchasing behaviour, pistachios are emerging as a healthy and wholesome snack that is also nutrient-dense.

Study Findings on Pistachios and Healthy Snacking

The study demonstrates that pistachios are an excellent choice for healthy snacking due to their unique trio combination of plant-based complete protein, fibre and unsaturated heart-healthy fats, according to consumers. This is important since protein is a macronutrient of concern for India. With their rich nutritional profile that boasts over 30 essential nutrients, vitamins and minerals, pistachios fit seamlessly into an evolving dietary landscape. Here are some India highlights:

*Over 69% of consumers believe plant-based proteins to be as effective as meat-based ones, particularly in Ahmedabad (72%), Kolkata (72%), and Delhi (71%)

*The Southern cities lead in consuming Pistachios as a snack with Chennai (74%) and Bangalore (70%)

*Pistachios are most popular in gatherings and parties in Delhi (37%) and Mumbai (36%)

*In Mumbai, 51% of consumers show a strong inclination towards snacks that provide energy, highlighting the city's focus on snacks that offer sustained vitality

Shail Pancholi, Country Director, India, Wonderful Pistachios, shares, "The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) updated the Dietary Guidelines for Indians this year, emphasizing the importance of nuts and recommending their inclusion in a well-balanced daily diet. Pistachios provide a delicious and nutritious way to satisfy snack cravings while promoting a healthy lifestyle. Their mix of plant protein, fibre, and heart-healthy unsaturated fats makes them an excellent carb smart snack. Introducing pistachios into your daily diet is a simple yet powerful step toward achieving balanced nutrition."

The protein content in pistachios is a good source of high-quality complete protein, containing all nine essential amino acids. A serving of 28 grams of pistachios provides 6 grams of protein, which is 11% of the recommended daily allowance (RDA) according to FSSAI.

The Wonderful Pistachios study unveils a compelling shift towards health in Indian snacking habits. The trend transcends generations, seen in Gen Z and Baby Boomers alike, underscoring the growing importance of mindful eating in urban India. As consumers increasingly seek natural, heart-healthy, protein-rich, and energy-boosting snacks, the future of Indian snacking appears to be firmly rooted in nutrition and well-being.

Wonderful Pistachios

Wonderful® Pistachios is the world's largest grower and processor of pistachios, with a global presence in over 70 countries. As a vertically integrated operation, they are experts in every step of the process from tree to shelf, ensuring the highest-quality product every time. In tandem with its Grower Partners, Wonderful Pistachios harvests 125,000 sunny acres (50,000 hectares) of land in California that receive warm days and cool nights, which work in harmony with the rich, natural soils to create the perfect growing climate for high-quality pistachios. They ship 600 million pounds (204 million kg) of nuts worldwide from their advanced processing facilities to ensure the highest standards are met. When it comes to pistachios, Wonderful® Pistachios expertise is unmatched in scale and capacity, paired with warehouses and sales teams worldwide that are well-equipped to provide support at every step of the way.

California Pistachios

California Pistachios are grown and distributed by The Wonderful Company, the world's largest vertically integrated pistachio processor and marketer located in California's Central Valley. California Pistachios are Non-GMO, providing a smart, healthy choice for consumers around the world. Sun-ripened in the moderate Mediterranean climate of California, these distinctively green nuts pack taste and contain antioxidants and over 30 different nutrients. California Pistachios in India are available under leading brands and private labels at retail outlets, grocery stores, and online platforms.

