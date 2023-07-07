National Pension Scheme: Invest Now Through Bajaj Markets

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 7: Investors looking to open a National Pension Scheme (NPS) account can now do so on Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. This government-backed voluntary retirement scheme has been developed to ensure regular investment contribution pre-retirement and a steady source of income for individuals post-retirement.

Leveraging NPS investments can have significant utility for subscribers, aside from receiving post-retirement income. Individuals can enjoy the following benefits provided under the scheme:

- Tax savings on investing up to Rs. 50,000 under Section 80CCD (1B) in individual NPS

- Tax savings on investing up to 10% of basic salary and dearness allowance under Section 80CCD (2) in corporate NPS

- EEE tax benefit

- Portability across cities and occupations

- Optimised returns owing to a combination of debt and equity

- Flexibility in choosing investment options like lump sum or SIP

- Provisions to make partial withdrawals on conditional basis

Individuals can also make use of the digital investment solutions available on the Bajaj Markets platform and explore the offerings provided under NPS. Some advantages of investing in NPS on the platform are:

- 100% digital account opening process

- Ease in making subsequent contributions with an enhanced portal

- Investor assistance availability

These benefits make investing in NPS an attractive choice for salaried Indian citizens. To get started, individuals must simply visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the app to create their account in just a few clicks.

