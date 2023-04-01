National Pension Scheme: Reasons to get started with Bajaj Markets

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (/BusinessWire India): Investors can now open National Pension Scheme (NPS) account and invest online on Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Available on the Bajaj Markets' website or App, investors can now get started online and from the comfort of home.

This voluntary retirement pension scheme is a lucrative investment option for many. On the Bajaj Markets platform, investors can leverage digital investing solutions to avail all that NPS has to offer.

Some of the main benefits of investing on Bajaj Markets are:

- Easy route to open an NPS account with a completely digital process

- Simplified portal to make subsequent contributions to an NPS account

- Multiple investor assistance provisions to ensure hassle-free investing

An NPS investment has a host of perks. Besides securing post-retirement income, NPS offers:

- Equity diversification for higher returns

- Tax benefits under Section 80CCD

- Easy portability from old to new employer

- Flexibility to select the fund manager of their choice

- Transfer of superannuation funds to their NPS account without any tax implications

The aforementioned benefits make NPS an attractive investment option for working-class citizens, and the adoption numbers are a testament of this claim. The Financial year 2023 witnessed a 22.88% year-on-year rise[1] in NPS Subscribers from 5.08 Crores to 6.24 Crores.

Moreover, the Finance Minister has proposed to set up a panel[2] headed by the Finance Secretary to look into how the scheme can be improved. Bajaj Markets enables investors to subscribe to the National Pension Scheme online and in a few clicks. Investors can get started with their NPS account on the Bajaj Markets' website.

https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/nps-apy-subscribers-rise-23-in-fy23-over-1-cr-customers-added-under-atal-pension-yojana/article66603194.ece

https://www.livemint.com/news/india/fm-proposes-panel-to-look-into-govt-employees-pension-related-issues-11679644681870.html

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/BusinessWire India)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor