Natural Remedies announces appointment of K Narender Reddy as CEO

Natural Remedies, one of India's fastest-growing healthcare companies announced the appointment of K Narender Reddy as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with immediate effect. He was the Chief Operating Officer of Natural Remedies prior to being appointed as CEO.

Reddy brings profound industry experience across 30 years. He has risen through the ranks as an insider and has been leading the company in the capacity of COO before this elevation.

Responding to this new elevation, Reddy commented, "Natural Remedies, is at the inflexion point to ride the 'Natural Wave'. There is a strong demand for natural products, and we are bullish about scaling global markets. We are committed to focus on delivering customer value through personalized product experience."

As a 'Great Manager' award winner, Reddy is expected to spearhead people strategy, to develop international leadership team and re-gig the company's growth strategy on food safety through an 'All Natural' product line. He will also lead the new age digitalization process, cutting edge R&D and expand strategic partnerships.

"Reddy is the right leader for Natural Remedies," said Anurag Agarwal, Managing Director, Natural Remedies. "Reddy's extensive domain experience and Leadership skills should help Natural Remedies strengthen global partnerships and develop strategic alliances. We believe his strong leadership experience will help focus NRPL during their customer experience and a socially responsible healthcare company."

RK Agarwal, Chairman of the Board, said, "Reddy is the shining example of living the company values and is an excellent strategic leader. Am sure under his leadership, the company will serve our employees, customer, and society at large with more value."

Natural Remedies, since 1998 is in the Manufacturing, Marketing, and Distribution of Natural Healthcare products in India and Overseas.

The company strongly believes in helping to improve the planet's biodiversity by enabling farmers to make better use of available resources. Through world-class science and innovative products, dedicated employees, and partners in over 30 countries, Natural Remedies is working to transform sustainable living.

Natural Remedies is committed to enhancing the planet's biodiversity and revitalizing the Healthcare Industry with better products through expertise, passion, and science.

