Nature's Embrace: Redefining Luxury Living with a Green Touch

New Delhi [India], August 12: The landscape of luxury living is transforming as buyers increasingly seek harmony between luxury living and environmental stewardship. The fusion of sustainable living and high-end lifestyle has carved out a distinct niche for luxury homes amidst lush greenery and open spaces. This evolution reflects a growing desire for eco-conscious living, where nature and luxury coexist perfectly.

According to Anarock's report, the latest research reflects the demand for luxury homes with eco-conscious living amenities. The luxury housing segment (priced above Rs 1.5 crore) captured an impressive 45 percent of NCR's housing sales in H1 2024. It marks a dramatic increase from the mere three percent share in 2019.

Sandeep Chhillar, Founder & Chairman, of Landmark Group, says, "Several factors are driving the increase in demand for nature-inspired luxury homes. Owing to the increased demand, the sector has been witnessing a growing emphasis on luxury homes in the blend of nature and sustainability catering to the desired lifestyles of homebuyers. Today's discerning buyers are not only looking for lavish amenities but also prioritizing sustainability and a close connection with nature. They want to live a lavish life but not without paying a price to nature. The increasing awareness of environmental issues, combined with a desire for a healthier lifestyle, has made green living an integral part of luxury real estate."

The demand for luxury real estate is likely to persist, with over 60 percent of ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs) and HNIs surveyed intending to purchase a property.

Prasoon Chauhan, Founder & CEO, of Aurika Homes, says, "One key factor fueling the rise of this trend in luxury homes is the growing demand for sustainable living options. The integration of nature into luxury living is not just a trend but a reflection of a broader movement towards environmental consciousness and a desire for a balanced, harmonious lifestyle. As the market continues to evolve, the synergy between sustainability and luxury will redefine what it means to live in opulence, making nature's embrace a hallmark of the new era of luxury living."

The location plays a crucial role in the development of these eco-conscious luxury homes. Developers are responding by choosing locations that provide ample open spaces and by implementing green building practices that minimize environmental impact. In NCR, Noida and Gurugram have seen the development of such nature-inspired homes.

Prateek Canary in Sector 150 Noida, set in one of Noida's greenest locales, epitomizes both luxury living and nature retreats. Boasting lush greenery and panoramic views, the luxury project is spread across 12.55 acres of land and is a collection of just 664 units having 3/4 BHK residences and duplex penthouses. With a blend of luxury and nature, this luxury project provides an unparalleled living experience amidst lush, serene surroundings.

While in Gurugram, Landmark Avana in Sector 95 Gurugram perfectly integrates luxury living with a nature retreat. Ideally situated between bustling urban centres and serene green spaces, it offers residents easy access to tree-lined trails and parks. This unique location provides both the peace of nature and the convenience of nearby high-end social infrastructure development creating an exceptional living experience.

Salil Kumar, Director, Marketing and Business Management, CRC Group says, "As the demand for luxury homes with a green touch continues to rise, developers are increasingly prioritizing eco-friendly designs and sustainable practices. The HNWIs and modern buyers are at the forefront of this trend, prioritizing conscious living environments that seek sustainability and green practices. These buyers are actively seeking properties that feature eco-friendly technologies, extensive greenery, and open spaces. These buyers seek homes that provide expansive outdoor areas, rich landscaping, and proximity to natural environments, aligning their lifestyle choices with their values."

Adhering to sustainability standards is crucial throughout every stage of real estate development, from initial design through to construction and operation. Green building practices include the use of eco-friendly construction materials, energy-efficient systems, and the pursuit of green building certifications such as LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design). These certifications ensure that homes are constructed with sustainability in mind, featuring reduced carbon footprints and enhanced energy efficiency. Each design choice is meticulously planned to boost both visual appeal and ecological efficiency.

Ashwani Kumar, Pyramid Infratech says, "Today's homeowners are increasingly prioritizing spaces that align with their values of health and environmental responsibility over mere luxury and comfort. This shift is driving a significant rise in demand for nature-conscious homes. The growing preference for eco-friendly residences, with their limited availability is making these homes highly sought after. Developers are focused on crafting luxury homes that integrate sustainable elements, blending elegance with ecological responsibility for their informed and conscious buyers."

The future of luxury living is green, with nature playing an integral role in the design and appeal of high-end homes. Studies show that green homes often command higher resale values compared to conventional properties, reflecting their increased appeal and the premium placed on sustainable living.

