Natvits Beverages Pvt Ltd: Revolutionizing the Beverage Industry with AQUAPEYA

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13: Natvits Beverages Pvt Ltd, founded in 2018, has quickly emerged as a trailblazer in the beverage industry with its flagship brand, AQUAPEYA. The company has carved a niche for itself by manufacturing high-quality mineral water, fruit juices, carbonated soft drinks, and energy drinks that cater to the ever-evolving preferences of consumers.

A Visionary Leadership

At the helm of Natvits Beverages are its dynamic founders:

* Tushar Mundada, CEO, who drives the strategic vision and overall growth of the company.

* Ravi Mundada, CTO, who ensures that the company's products are backed by cutting-edge technology and innovation.

Together, they have transformed Natvits Beverages from a bootstrap startup into a thriving enterprise, proving that perseverance and innovation can overcome any challenge.

State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility

Natvits operates out of an expansive 40,000 sq. ft. production facility, equipped with state-of-the-art technology. The facility adheres to stringent quality standards and is certified with ISI, ISO, and Central Railways approvals, ensuring that AQUAPEYA products meet the highest benchmarks of safety and excellence.

Market Reach & Growth

With a robust distribution network, AQUAPEYA products are available across 10,000+ retail outlets supported by 100+ distributors in key markets, including:

* Maharashtra: Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Solapur, Pune, Jalna

* Karnataka: Belgaum, Bagalkot, Vijapur

The company's daily production caters to almost 1 lakh bottles, meeting the growing demand for its products. Despite being a bootstrap company, Natvits has achieved remarkable growth, thanks to its focus on quality and customer satisfaction.

Challenges Overcome

Natvits' journey has not been without hurdles. From entering a competitive market dominated by established players to navigating the logistical complexities of a widespread distribution network, the company has tackled every challenge with resilience. By leveraging innovative strategies and maintaining a consumer-first approach, Natvits has successfully established its footprint in the beverage industry.

What Sets AQUAPEYA Apart

Premium Quality: Every product undergoes rigorous quality checks to ensure safety and consistency.

In-House Manufacturing: The facility's advanced technology enables precise control over production, ensuring the highest standards.

Strategic Distribution: A well-planned network ensures timely delivery and wide market coverage.

Sustainability: The company emphasizes eco-friendly practices in its operations, contributing to environmental conservation.

Future Vision

Natvits Beverages aims to double its production capacity in the coming years to meet increasing market demand. The company is also exploring opportunities to expand its footprint beyond Maharashtra and Karnataka, with a vision to become a pan-India brand.

Quote from the CEO

"At Natvits, we believe in delivering not just products but also value and trust to our consumers. AQUAPEYA is a testament to our commitment to quality and innovation. As we look to the future, our focus remains on scaling new heights while staying true to our core values," said Tushar Mundada, CEO of Natvits Beverages Pvt Ltd.

About Natvits Beverages Pvt Ltd

Founded in 2018, Natvits Beverages Pvt Ltd is a leading manufacturer of mineral water, fruit juices, carbonated soft drinks, and energy drinks under its brand AQUAPEYA. With a robust production facility and a strong distribution network, the company continues to set new benchmarks in the beverage industry.

