NAVA Delivers Record-Breaking FY25 Results: Highest-Ever Revenue Up 4.6%, Net Profit Surges 14.2%

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 17: NAVA Limited, a diversified Indian multinational conglomerate operating across multiple sectors including Metals, Mining, Energy, Commercial Agriculture and Healthcare, announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025.

Financial Highlights for FY25 (Consolidated)

* Total revenue at INR 4,135.2 cr - Highest ever : with YoY growth of 4.6%

* Consolidated PAT at INR 1,434.0 cr - Highest ever , with YoY growth of 14.2%

* Recommended Final dividend of INR 6 per share; this is in addition to interim dividend of INR 4 per share (paid before share split).

Financial Highlights for Q4 FY25 (Consolidated)

* Total revenue at INR 1,055.8 cr, with QoQ growth of 20.2% and YoY growth of 10.9%

* PAT at INR 302.8 cr, with QoQ de-growth of 14.3% and YoY growth of 18.8%

Other Highlights

* Maamba Energy Limited (MEL) Board has declared dividend of US$ 50.0 Mn, subject to shareholders approval.

* MEL has repaid shareholder loans and outstanding interest fully to the sponsors in Apr 25. Since Apr 24, MEL paid US$ 196.0 Mn to both the sponsors

* Nava received approvals for converting the 60 MW unit CPP into IPP which shall pave way for higher operational Plant Load Factors (PLFs) from Q3 FY26

* Maamba Solar Energy Limited (MSEL) signed 20 year PPA with ZESCO Limited for 100 MW solar project at tariff of US$ 7.80 cents/kWh. Initiated works on EPC contractor Finalisation, debt funding, investment incentives etc

* During the quarter received dividend of Rs. 30.4 cr from subsidiary Nava Bharat Projects Limited thereby, the cumulative dividend income from subsidiaries for the year 2024-25 is Rs. 114.3 cr.

Segment wise highlights:

1. Energy

* India: 114 MW power plant has significantly improved operational performance and made profit of Rs. 38.3 cr Vs Rs. 3.0 cr for FY24.

* Odisha power units continue to operate at healthy PLFs and good margins owing to coal cost advantages.

* NBEIL's 150 MW power plant operated at increased PLF of 69.9% Vs 63.8% for FY24 and made PBT of Rs. 126.4 cr Vs Rs. 115.8 cr for FY24.

* Zambia: MEL's 300 MW power plant sustained the high PLF of 90% for FY25. ECL provision reversal for the year was US$ 17.1 Mn Vs US$ 23.5 Mn for FY24. During the quarters both units underwent planned shutdown reducing the plant availability to 80.9% Vs 95.1% for Dec 24.

2. Metals

* Metals division profitability turned around from loss of Rs. 70.7 cr for FY24 to profit of Rs. 27.6 cr for FY25. During the quarter sold 42,327 MT Vs 20,068 MT for Dec 24 significantly adding to the revenue and profitability. Ferro Silicon Alloys sustained good margins in export market.

3. Mining

* Mining division continues stable operations, external sales and profitability.

4. Commercial agriculture

* Avocado Plantation: Approximately 168,000 avocado trees planted till date. Trees are healthy and establishing well with good growth.

* Integrated Sugar Project: Seed cane nursey is ready for multiplication and more plantlets are being planted for multiplication. Land preparation works have started and irrigation system is being developed in phases. Progress is being made on debt funding, EPC contract etc

Commenting on the results, Ashwin Devineni, Chief Executive Officer, said, "For FY25, NAVA Group delivered multiple milestones. Our consolidated revenue was INR 4,135 cr at a YoY growth of 4.6%, and a PAT of Rs 1,434 crore. Our revenue and profit for the year are the highest ever.

All our major segments - Metals, Mining and Energy, have shown robust growth as compared to last year. Our ferro alloys business has significantly turned around and contributed to the improvement in profit in FY25.

We have also seen significant improvement in MEL's receivables position. Post the close of the financial year, MEL received US$ 55.0 Mn which has helped it repay its shareholder loans in full to the sponsors.

With an objective to improve shareholder value, we completed two corporate actions during the last financial year - a stock split in Q3 and a share buyback for Rs. 360.0 cr in Q4. In addition to these, we continue to maintain our dividend distribution at a healthy rate.

Our new projects under Maamba Solar, Nava Avocado and Kawambwa Sugar are showing encouraging progress. We are progressing on a robust cash and capital allocation plan which sufficiently meets our expansion objectives.

Finally, I would like to extend a warm welcome to Mr. K V S Vithal, who has joined us as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of NAVA Group with effective from February 8, 2025."

Quantitative Table of Operational Data (Sales Qty):

About NAVA

NAVA (Estd: 1972, NSE: NAVA BSE : 513023 / NAVA) is a publicly listed multinational conglomerate with global footprint of mulit-faceted businesses and is a front-runner in ferro alloy manufacturing, energy and mining for over 50 years. Nava is now spreading its wings to other high-potential sectors like Healthcare and Commercial Agriculture.

For more information, please visit www.navalimited.com

Nava Limited will host a conference call to discuss the quarterly financial results on May 16, 2025 at 1600 hrs (IST). Investors and stakeholders are invited to visit the company's website for more details.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. Nava Limited (formerly Nava Bharat Ventures Limited) will not be in any way be responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

