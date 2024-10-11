Navi Mumbai International Airport welcomes its first aircraft

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 : In a landmark moment for the Navi Mumbai International Airport, an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft successfully touched down on its south runway, the Adani Group said in a statement on Friday.

The statement added that the inaugural landing of the IAF C-295 represents a significant milestone in the Adani Group's development of the greenfield international airport, which started in August 2021.

It added that the airport is scheduled to be operational in early 2025.

"We are proud of the progress NMIAL has made," said Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. "As AAHL's first greenfield airport, NMIAL represents years of planning, investment and hard work. We are grateful to the Government of Maharashtra, the regulatory bodies including CIDCO and Airports Authority of India and all the other stakeholders who have come together to make this project possible. This world-class airport will play a pivotal role in the region's growth, serving as a crucial hub for travellers across the globe."

The event was attended by Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Co-operation Murlidhar Mohol, and senior officials from Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd. and Adani Airport Holdings Ltd.

According to the statement this test landing allows engineers, aviation authorities, and airport operators to evaluate the performance and readiness of the airport's key infrastructure.

It also demonstrates NMIAL's capacity to host both civilian and military operations, positioning the airport as a strategic hub for various missions, including disaster response and emergency landings, the statement added.

As per the group, the NMIAL is set to become one of India's most prominent aviation hubs, catering to both domestic and international passengers.

The airport will feature a 3,700-meter runway capable of handling large commercial aircraft, modern passenger terminals, and advanced air traffic control systems, the statement added.

It added that Terminal 1 alone is projected to handle up to 20 million passengers annually. Upon full completion, NMIAL will have a total capacity to handle 90 million passengers per year, boosting both accessibility and economic opportunities in the Navi Mumbai region, as per the statement.

NMIAL is a special purpose vehicle established for the development, construction, operation, and maintenance of the greenfield international airport project at Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis (Project).

NMIAL is part of Adani Airports Holdings Limited and is owned by Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) (74 per cent shareholding) and City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO) (26 per cent shareholding).

