Navigating a World of Shadows: War of Brotherhoods – A Thrilling Tale of Terrorism, Arms business and Espionage – by Sumit Agarwal, the budding Indian Dan Brown

Sumit Agarwal, the best-selling author of “The Four Patriots”, has recently released his second book -War of Brotherhoods, a thriller based on international terrorism. Set in two time zones, a hundred years apart, the book touches on sensitive topics such as terrorism and the arms race spun into a spine-chilling story. Today, he is recognized as one of the leading authors in the Thriller genre. With the launch of his latest book, he is all set to sail to the top of the bestseller lists once again.

Published by Rupa Publications, a leading publishing house in India, ‘WAR OF BROTHERHOOD’ is priced at 309 Rs and is available for purchase across all leading online and offline stores.

Known for his gripping writing style, The Indian Express says, “The book has certainly created a benchmark for action thrillers in India, and it wouldn’t be wrong to say that India has found its Dan Brown.” Similar praises for the book have come from Mid-Day, The Times of India, Anandiben Patel (Governer of UP), Brajesh Pathak (Dy. CM, UP), Dinesh Sharma (ex Dy. CM, UP), Satish Mahana (Speaker, UP Vidhan Sabha), Actor Jitendra, Actress Mona Singh and many more. The author writes stories on subjects that are close to his heart and subtly conveys a message, inspiring people to work towards a better tomorrow.

Sumit Agarwal, MD, MLA Group of Industies, Kanpur, was born in 1975. After completing his five-year integrated course in Chemistry from IIT Kanpur, he is now managing a group of chemical manufacturing industries in Kanpur (www.mlagroup.com). He is also a passionate music composer, singer, and social worker (www.sumitagarwal.net). His songs have been aired on MTV Indies, and he has directed music for regional movies too, finding time from his busy business schedules.

His first book, the Four Patriots, sold over 10000 copies, becoming a Rupa bestseller. This second book is about a top Indian military intelligence officer named Kabir, who has been investigating the disappearance of Malaysian aircraft MH470 for almost a decade. During his latest submarine expedition to find debris, he becomes ill and is hospitalized in Kuala Lumpur as Kabir gets closer to the truth. Someone desperately wants to stop him. A hired assassin chases him, but he is saved by a US secret service agent named Keira. Kabir is then contacted by a secret society and asked to join a mission to save the world from destruction. The story takes off from here and becomes more riveting with each page.

Sumit has a unique writing style which captivates the reader from the beginning. The setting is grand, the content is deep, and the twists are mind-blowing. There is never a dull moment. Brotherhoods, as such, are very intriguing entities. Now when two such brotherhoods lock horns, it’s an unprecedented situation in fictional history and is bound to be interesting. The story is inspired to a large extent by real happenings, especially how one of these terrorist brotherhoods was born and then gave birth too many Frankenstein organizations. There is a lot of real information and facts wrapped up within the story.

Terrorism today has become commonplace and we read so much about it that we have become used to it. But it is a bigger threat than we can imagine. It has the potential to destroy the world. Since most of us have not lost our near and dear ones in such attacks, we cannot understand the agony of those who have. This book warns us in advance of a possible crisis situation and forces the reader to think. The story also makes the reader ponder on the angle of the arms business ( mostly controlled by Western countries) being an important driver for terrorism in the world today. Who is the real culprit – The religious terrorist groups or arms conglomerates? By the end, the book will give you sufficient food for thought to decide. The story goes on to bravely take a position in a very touching and graceful way without offending anyone.

Buying link:

https://www.amazon.in/War-Brotherhoods-Sumit-Agarwal/dp/9355208545

