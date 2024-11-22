Navin Electronics Ventures into E-Commerce with Navinmart: A Marketplace for Electronics & Household Essentials

Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 22: Navin Electronics, a trusted name in electronics retail in Surat and South Gujarat, has forayed into the e-commerce space with the launch of Navinmart, an innovative online marketplace designed to provide customers with a seamless and convenient shopping experience in Electronics & Household items. Navinmart.com offering a wide range of consumer durables, including home appliances, computers, mobile phones, wearables, kitchen gadgets, beauty products, and more.

For over five decades, Navin Electronics has been a go-to destination for household electronics, earning the trust of thousands of customers across the region. With the launch of Navinmart, the company is building on its legacy and expanding its reach by tapping into the rapidly growing e-commerce sector. The platform aims to offer consumers the convenience of shopping from home while maintaining the quality, trust and service that have become synonymous with the Navin brand.

Commenting on the e-commerce foray, Anil Jetwani, Managing Director of Navin Electronics, said, “Navin means something new, and with Navinmart, we are staying true to our name by offering something new and exciting for the next generation of shoppers. Our customers have trusted us to deliver quality products and exceptional service for years. With Navinmart, we are extending that trust into the digital space and strengthening our presence in the consumer durables market.”

He added, “Before launching Navinmart, we conducted extensive research and surveys to understand the pain points of both customers and suppliers. Issues like fake products, misleading claims, and poor customer service were common challenges. Navinmart is the culmination of years of experience and insights, designed to address these concerns and provide a reliable and seamless shopping experience for all.”

Navinmart's product catalogue will feature top brands across multiple categories, including TVs, laptops, mobile phones, audio systems, kitchen appliances such as microwaves, blenders and water purifiers, as well as beauty and grooming products. Customers can expect attractive pricing, exclusive offers, options like easy EMI, same-day delivery, and most importantly, unparalleled after-sales support to ensure an unmatched shopping experience.

Recognising the challenges faced by online shoppers, such as lack of trust and poor after-sales service, Navinmart aims to differentiate itself by leveraging Navin Electronics' extensive offline presence and reputation. This dual approach ensures that customers can explore products both online and offline, blending the best of both worlds.

“At Navinmart, transparency and trust are at the core of our philosophy. We have designed the platform to be user-centric and easy to use. Whether buying a smartphone, a laptop or a kitchen appliance, customers can rely on us to deliver not only a great product but also great service,” said Mr. Jetwani.

Navinmart is presently catering to customers in Surat and plans to gradually expand to other places in south Gujarat, before covering the whole state over time.

“We will first establish a strong presence in Gujarat. After that, the sky is the limit,” added Mr. Jetwani.

