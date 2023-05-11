Navodayan Academy outshines in IIT-JEE main results

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 11: In the session 2023 IIT – JEE Main results, students of navodyan Academy have demonstrated success. Sridhwant Joshi, MD of the institute, said that the students have written about their success with their tireless work and the guidance of director Raviraj Sodani, teachers Naveen Sharma and Shivkumar. Lavanya Rathi of the institution scored 99.48 per cent, Adarsh Patidar 98.8 per cent, Sujay Bhati 98.1 per cent, Dhyan Dalwadi 97.4 per cent, Mridul Lakhotia 96.1 per cent, Akshat Soni 94.4 per cent and Sanjay Yadav 92 per cent. Shri Joshi informed that all our children have qualified for the IIT JEE advanced by following a continuous 12-hour coaching schedule while making meaningful efforts for this hundred per cent result.

