Navrachana University signs MoU with Bonn University

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], April 18 (/PNN): Navrachana University, the region's premier multi-disciplinary private university, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bonn University, one of the top-ranked universities in Germany and globally, to enhance educational cooperation.

The MoU was signed on behalf of Navrachana University by Provost Prof Pratyush Shankar and on behalf of Bonn University by its Rector (Head), Prof Dr Michael Hoch.

"This is indeed a very proud moment for all of us at Navrachana University, one of the best private universities in Gujarat. Bonn University is among the topmost universities in Germany, with a solid international reputation and ranking. The University is known for its excellent research and has produced more Nobel Prize winners and Fields Medalists than any other German university in the past few decades. I am confident the MoU will lead to mengful collaboration between the two universities and help thousands of students in both countries," said Dr Sandeep Vasant, Registrar of Navrachana University.

As per the agreement, Navrachana University will also be the official field station for any visiting scholar from Bonn University. The MoU will benefit the faculty and students of Navrachana University, especially the architecture and design students, who can collaborate for research.

Navrachana University has been consistently ranked among the best private universities in the state in the Gujarat State Institutional Rating Framework (GSIRF) rankings. Many of its schools have also been ranked very high in the GSIRF and other rankings.

Several degree programs offered by Bonn University occupy leading positions in German and international subject rankings. It is ranked 1st in Germany and 15th globally for mathematics, 1st in economics in Germany and 39th globally, and 3rd in agriculture in Germany and 46th globally.

