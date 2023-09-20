Navrachana University’s International Conference on Molecular Medicine, Reproduction, and Endocrinology concludes

PNN

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], September 20: The International Conference on Molecular Medicine, Reproduction, and Endocrinology (ICMMRE-23), organised by Navrachana University, the region’s premier multi-disciplinary private university, in collaboration with The Society for Reproductive Biology and Comparative Endocrinology, culminated on a high with gold medals, awards and fellowships for eminent participants.

ICMMRE-23 brought together leading academic scientists, researchers, and research scholars from around the globe to share their experiences and research findings on various aspects of molecular medicine, reproduction, and endocrinology. The conference served as an interdisciplinary platform for professionals to present and deliberate upon the latest innovations, trends, challenges, and solutions in these fields.

The conference was inaugurated on September 13 with Prof PP Mathur, Vice Chancellor of Birla Global University, Bhubaneswar, as the chief guest and Prof Hamid Habibi from the University of Calgary, Canada, as the guest of honour. Renowned biophysicist Dr TP Singh, known for his work in the fields of rational structure-based drug design, structural biology of proteins and X-ray crystallography, delivered the keynote address.

The Conference from September 14 to 16 featured more than 50 eminent speakers who delivered keynote addresses, plenary talks, and young scientist presentations. These talks were divided into three major themes - General and Comparative Endocrinology, General and Comparative Reproduction and Translational research. The conference also witnessed over 160 oral and poster presentations, with prizes for the best oral/poster presentation in each category.

Prof AV Ramachandran, Convenor of ICMMRE-23 and Mentor of School of Science at Navrachana University, said, “The conference served as a platform for the convergence of brilliant minds from all over the country and globe and facilitated the exchange of cutting-edge knowledge. With several technical sessions and expert talks, the conference furthered our collective understanding of molecular medicine, reproduction, and endocrinology. We extend our gratitude to all speakers and experts for their participation and for making the conference successful.”

The conference also hosted the 40th Annual Meeting of the Society of Reproductive Biology and Comparative Endocrinology. During the conference, Executive and General Body meetings of the society were held, accompanied by the presentation of Gold Medals and Awards. The students and faculties also organised a thematic cultural evening for the guests showcasing the artistic qualities of the University’s team.

The valedictory session on September 16 was graced by Prof Ramesh Goyal as the chief guest and Prof Matt Vijayan from the University of Calgary, Canada as the guest of honour. The session was marked with the launch of Biobuzz, the newsletter of the student community of the Biomedical and Life Sciences department. The newsletter showcased articles and student insights into the scientific aspects covered during the Conference.

A host of medals and awards were also presented during the conference. The Prof. P. Govindarajulu Gold Medal Oration was presented to Prof. Ashutosh Halder of Department of Reproductive Biology, AIIMS, New Delhi.

The Prof. Bassappa B. Kaliwal Gold Medal Oration was presented to Prof. B Ravi Shankar of Department of Endocrinology with Dr ALM Post Graduate Institute of Basic Medical Sciences, University of Madras, Taramani Campus, Chennai.

The Prof. MA Akbarsha and Prof. Michael Aruldhas Gold Medal Oration was presented to Dr Indrashis Bhattacharya of Department of Zoology, Central University of Kerala.

The Prof. Saumen Kumar Maitra Best Research Paper Award was presented to Dr Asamanja Chattoraj of Kazi Nazrul University, Asansol, West Bengal. The Prof. Chandana Halder Best Research Paper Award was presented to Dr Arnab Banerjee of Department of Biological Sciences, BITS Pilani, Goa.

The Fellowship in Reproduction and Endocrinology was awarded to Dr G Umapathy, Senior Principal Scientist, Centre for Cell and Molecular Biology, CSIR CCMB, Hyderabad, and Prof Pradeep Kumar, Professor Emeritus, ICMR Scientist G at Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, Trivandrum, Kerala.

The Membership in Reproduction and Endocrinology was awarded to Dr Darshee Baxi, Associate Professor, Division of Biomedical and Life Sciences, School of Science, Navrachana University, Vadodara.

