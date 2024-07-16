Navraj Group receives national award from the prestigious "The Golden Brick Awards 2024"

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 16: Navraj Group, a distinguished name in luxury real estate, has been honored by "The Golden Brick Awards 2024" in its 5th Edition Series held on 29th June at the illustrious Marriott Hotel, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE. The award has been received by Sachin Nagpal, Director - Planning and Management, Navraj Group. The event was hosted by 'The Phoenix Expovent' in association with the World-Wide Federation for International Real Estate Awards, celebrating innovation, architectural excellence, and leadership in the real estate industry.

Navraj Group's premier project, "The Analia," located at 37D, Gurugram on Dwarka Expressway, was awarded "The Outstanding Project of The Year." The project was recognized for its exceptional architectural design, meticulously planned spaces, and luxurious amenities that offer a blend of freedom and opulence, epitomizing Life's Extraordinaire. This national award marks a significant milestone for Navraj Group, highlighting their visionary craftsmanship and deep understanding of the evolving desires of today's dynamic consumers for an artistically sumptuous lifestyle.

The Analia has distinguished itself in a saturated property market through meticulous planning and luxurious vision amidst the urban landscape. Its low-density and low-rise development ensures residents enjoy spacious living with privacy and comfort. The sunlit interiors of The Analia underscore its bright and radiant aesthetic appeal, perfectly reflecting its name.

The globally recognized event was attended by international media and prominent personalities from business, politics, and top management in the real estate sector from India, the US, Canada, the UK, Singapore, and the UAE.

The event offered a prime networking opportunity with industry leaders and renowned personalities such as Yaqoob Ali, Aarefa Al Falahi, Nicole Rodriguez, Saria Al Khair, and Dr. Mustafa Saasa. The event began with a panel discussion moderated by the legendary Sarfaraz H. Dairkee from M.A.H.Y. Khoory & Co., followed by a transformative session conducted by Professor Dr. Ghalib Kahwaji, Director of the Sustainability and Energy Center (SEC), Dubai. Real estate experts also shared their insights on "Mega Trends in the Regional Realty Sector."

More than 300 top real estate brands from across India applied for regional categories, while over 1000 nominations were received for national categories. Prominent participation came from cities such as Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Trivandrum, Punjab, and Patna.

Other major winners included DLF, L&T Realty, TARC, Central Park, Brigade Group, Arvind Smart Spaces, Puravankara, Prestige Group, Bhutani Group, Hub Town, 25 South Realty, Select Infrastructure, Genesis Planners, Kolte Patil, Omaxe, Sugam Homes, Ashiana Housing, RMZ Corp, Deblueoak, Nanma Properties, Sai Ashirwad Group, and more.

Navraj Group continues to foster innovative collaborations, ensuring its commitment to bespoke quality, innovation, timeless designs, and ever-evolving attributes. This award reinforces their journey towards creating extraordinary living experiences and furthering their legacy in the luxury real estate sector.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor