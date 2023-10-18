Navratri Deals in 2023 - Get Heavy Discounts and Cashback Offers on Latest Mobile Phones on Bajaj Mall

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 18: With the festive season knocking at the door, your wait for mega discounts and offers on mobile phones is over. From capturing picture-perfect moments in style to staying connected with your loved ones, a new mobile phone is just what you need to prepare for the Navratri celebrations. This festive season, Bajaj Mall brings you exciting Navratri deals on new mobile phones, adding even more festive cheer to this season of celebration.

You can find everything from cutting-edge flagship smartphones to budget-friendly secondary devices on Bajaj Mall. Moreover, you can filter your options by colour, RAM, storage, processor, battery, and screen size to choose one that best meets your budget and preferences. Before upgrading to a new mobile phone, you can explore a range of comprehensive Navratri offers on top brands like Samsung, vivo, OPPO, and Mi. You can even compare models to choose the best option.

The latest 5G smartphones let you enjoy low-latency video and voice calls with your loved ones and feel the distance melt away this Navratri. The pro-grade nightscape lenses on these smartphones capture your dazzling Garba performance with high-definition clarity and impeccable contrast. These smartphones are equipped with smooth AMOLED screens and Dolby Audio-enabled speakers, adding a cinematic feel to all the latest festive releases you stream. Moreover, their long-lasting and fast-charging batteries allow you to enjoy nine days of carefree Navratri festivities without worrying about the battery life.

So, what are you waiting for? This Navratri, treat yourself or your loved ones with a brand-new smartphone at market-best prices. Begin this auspicious festive season by hopping for a mobile phone from Bajaj Mall and enjoy cashback of up to Rs. 5,000 until 23 October 2023.

Benefits of purchasing the latest mobile phones from Bajaj Mall

Visit Bajaj Mall today and make your festive shopping even more lucrative with exclusive discounts and attractive cashbacks on new mobile phones. Both new and registered users can use the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card to unlock No Cost EMI deals on the latest smartphones. With this deferred payment plan, you can convert the festive shopping expense into pocket-friendly EMIs and repay the amount conveniently over 1-60 months. You can even score zero down payment benefits on select new mobile phone models, making the festive celebrations even more joyous. Besides interest-free EMIs, convenient tenures, and exclusive cashbacks, shopping on Bajaj Mall guarantees 100% genuine products and free home delivery on select models.

Here is how to shop for new mobile phones from Bajaj Mall

1. Log in to Bajaj Mall using your registered mobile number

2. Browse the list of new mobile phones

3. Add the shortlisted model to your shopping cart

4. Select your preferred repayment tenure and EMI plan

5. Enter your Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card details, name, phone number, and delivery address

6. Click on the 'Generate OTP' option and enter the OTP sent to your registered phone number

7. You will receive a confirmation message on your registered phone number outlining the date and time of delivery

Bajaj Mall is an online digital marketplace that assists consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of products. It offers customers abundant choices in providing the required products on No Cost EMI and zero down payment options on select products. Bajaj Mall has partnered with leading electronics, home appliances, lifestyle, etc., brands to provide a guided buying experience.

For further information, visit www.bajajmall.in or download the Bajaj Finserv app on the Google Play Store or App Store.

