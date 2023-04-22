Navyara Fashion is Turning Heads in the Online Fashion Industry with Their Luxury Clothing & Accessory Line

Change is the only constant in fashion. Any fashion brands or businesses who are not sensitive to the global trends and changes are sure to far into oblivion soon. At Navyara Fashion, the customers get to keep up with the latest national and international trends and avail them for affordable prices.

Navyara Fashion, originally based in New Delhi, India, is the new talk of the town as the rising online fashion brand that hosts a great number of products that span from apparel to jewellery to accessories. The brand is the creation of the visionary entrepreneur Mr. Subhash Ramdin Prajapati. He has garnered extensive experience by working for some of the biggest companies in the past and has over 20 years of great experience in the field of marketing. He has worked for giant companies like Reliance, Dabur and other MNCs in a responsible position. Now Subhash is collectively using his entire experience of marketing and customer service at Navyara and is ready to serve our esteemed customers.

From authentic styles to innovative designs to immaculate craftsmanship, Navyara Fashion has what it takes to marvel at customers of any kind. Rather than being a mere apparel supplier, they strive to develop innovative designs, flawless details, creative products, and perfect finishing.

Unlike many fashion brands that only cater to high-profile customers, Navyara Fashion is particular about providing high-end products on an affordable budget without compromising on quality.

The brand has to its credit, an impressive collection of apparel like sarees, party dresses, lehenga cholis, casual tops, dresses, etc., and jewellery pieces like wedding wear necklaces, casual earrings, rings, festive earrings, maang tika, mangal sutra, and many more.

They also have a handbag and accessory section, which hosts a wide range of classy and contemporary accessories. According to Mr. Prajapati, “Our jewelry is best crafted to fit every budget, occasion and choice. Our confidence comes from our spring of creativity which results in our sparkling creative jewelry pieces, which are the epitome of perfection. We create trends instead of following one”.

At Navyara Fashion, the main focus is to cater to the varying tastes and likings of the broad customer community worldwide. Their in-house designers are keen to design and develop high-end designs with skin-friendly high-quality materials that stand the test of time.

The timeless classic masterpieces of jewellery from Navyara Fashion are famous for their longevity as well as elegance too. The attention to detail and the particularness in working on the premium materials from the country’s top suppliers distinguish it from the rest of the lot.

The man behind the brand, Mr. Subhash Ramdin Prajapati, is the motivating force and the formulator of the vision, policies, and goals of Navyara Fashion. With his abundant of work experience 20 years in the marketing field, he understands that customer satisfaction and consistent quality of products are the keys to a successful business, and it is precisely what he is doing with Navyara Fashion.

Customers are treated with the highest form of respect at Navyara Fashion as they are provided with the best possible collection to choose from, safe and secure payment options, free delivery service for purchases over 5000 rupees, round-the-clock customer care service, versatile and affordable price ranges, flawless on-time delivery, and many more.

The team at Navyara Fashion roots in the convenience and comfort of the customers and intends to enhance their fashion choices by offering classy and elegant statement pieces. The brand aims to one day be at the top of the global fashion industry and extend its affordable yet premium products to potential clientele worldwide. To learn more about Navyara, please contact ceo@navyara.com.

