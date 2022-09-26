NAYA BHARAT MAHOTSAV- Sankalp Se Siddhi Tak Organized in London

NAYA BHARAT MAHOTSAV presented by World Humanitarian Foundation and organized by Trident Events & Media Ltd in London under the aegis of 75 Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

New Delhi / London, September 26: Celebrating the NAYA BHARAT MAHOTSAV “Sankalp Se Siddhi Tak”, the World Humanitarian Foundation and Trident Events & Media, London, organized the Global Inspirational Awards, the biggest ever felicitation event under the aegis of 75 Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

With profound grief on the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, we regret to announce that the event NAYA BHARAT MAHOTSAV, which was scheduled from 8th September to the 12th of September in London, UK. has been relocated from London Parliament (House of Commons) to Hotel in London, as we join the World in national mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, A global icon who represented the finest qualities of her nation and people. Queen’s death is an irreparable loss for the country and World.

World Humanitarian Foundation and Trident Events & Media Ltd apologize for the inconvenience this may cause and encourage participants to join us in global mourning. Mr Shiv Kakran & Mayank Dahiya, Director of Trident Events & Media, UK, said.

Padma Shree Awardee Kalpana Saroj, Dr Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor AAFT University, President ICMEI, Founder, Noida Film City, Raje Ambrish Rao, MLA, Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for Aheri, Preety Agarwal, Mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation and Councillor, Kuldeep Singh Shekhawat, President, OFBJP, Director of MATV UK, Dr Vijay Mehta, The Honorary Consul General of Romania, Rajesh Sharma-Founder: Real Advertising Pvt Ltd, Gaurav Gupta, Founder, Global Trade & Technology Council of India Sujit S. Nair Chairperson – Europe India Centre for Business & Industry (EICBI). Dr Gowri Kamakshi, Managing Director of Sut Hospital Service Pvt Ltd. Swami Gupteshwar Pandey, Ex (DGP) Director General of Police of Bihar. Arushi Pokhriyal, Actor, Film Producer, Kathak Exponent, Social Activist, Co-Founder and Sparsh Ganga. Krishna Pujara, CEO, Enfield Saheli, United Kingdom. Anand Swaroop Gupta, Founder: Anandam. Sunil Tayal, Director: Step by Step Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. Ravi R Kumar, Creator Of – Know The Pulse Of Stock Market. Shruti Dutt, Bloom Personality Transformation Academy – Founder, Managing Director. Sheebba Khanna, Weight Loss & Wellness Consultant, Dr Sameer Bhati, Director: Star Imaging and Path Lab Pvt. Ltd, Dr. Jaspreet Singh Bindra, Managing Director: Bharat Telematic Systems Pvt Ltd, Dr Anand Jha, Founder: Annapurna Ayurveda, Dr Gaurav Goel, Director: Gopal’s 56, DR. Nitika Kohli, Executive Director & Founder of Aimil Healthcare and Research Centre, Ruchir Singh, Singer, Actor, Director, Producer, Music Director, Lyricist, Journalist of India, Tara Bhuyan, Fashion Designer, Brand: Tara Bhuyan, Joey Majumdar, Hollywood Executive Producer, Duina Barbarua, Spokesperson BJP, Assam Pradesh, Guwahati, Assam., Dr. Sadhna Kushwaha, Asst Professor, Deptt of History, SSN Collge, Delhi University, Dr Girish M Desai, Director: Pimpri Chinchwad Education Trust, Dr Pawan Kansal, Radhika Sekari Founder: Qzen Decors, Raj Baddhan CEO of Lyca Media and many other special guests attended the event. The ceremony was also joined by many more individuals from different parts of the World & industries.

The ceremony started with paying tribute to ‘The Great Queen Elizabeth, ‘ the longest reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century.

Shiv Kakran, Director, Trident Events & Media Ltd, informed, “Global Inspirational Awards 2022′ acknowledged the Individuals and organizations who have gone too far to achieve their goals & helped their country to come out of the global crisis with the Global Inspirational Awards 2022.

Trident Events & Media Ltd is a well-known media entertainment & event management company. The company has been awarded to London Parliament twice in the past few years for their outstanding contribution to event technology.

